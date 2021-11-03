CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can China Maintain Its Zero-COVID Policy?

By James Palmer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Foreign Policy’s China Brief. The highlights this week: China’s pandemic restrictions are...

bostonnews.net

China slammed by US after Chinese convicted of spying

WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. court has found a Chinese intelligence officer guilty for attempting to steal trade secrets from American aviation companies. Xu Yanjun was found guilty in U.S. federal courts of five counts involving economic espionage and stealing trade secrets. U.S. officials said Xu is a senior member of...
FOREIGN POLICY
investing.com

China’s Latest Covid Outbreak its Most Widespread Since Wuhan

(Bloomberg) -- More provinces in China are fighting Covid-19 than at any time since the deadly pathogen first emerged in Wuhan in 2019. The highly-infectious delta variant is hurtling across the country despite the increasingly aggressive measures that local officials have enacted in a bid to thwart it. Local infections have been found in 19 of 31 provinces in the world’s second-largest economy. China reported 93 new local cases on Wednesday, and 11 asymptomatic infections.
Times Daily

How long can China chase COVID Zero? Here’s what the experts say

China is resolutely sticking with its zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19, even as the delta variant continues to penetrate its formidable defenses. Officials are implementing increasingly aggressive measures — ranging from internal travel restrictions and snap lockdowns to mass testing of millions — in an attempt to rein in the virus.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy

The U.S. Is Still Beating China in Human Capital—For Now

There’s one thing U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agree on. As Biden said in July, “as we compete for the future of the 21st century with China and other nations, we have to stay on top of the cutting-edge developments of science and technology.” Xi voiced similar sentiments to a group of scientists and engineers in May: “Scientific and technological innovation has become the main battlefield of the international strategic game, and the competition around the commanding heights of science and technology is unprecedentedly fierce.”
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Can Mississippi farmers navigate the path of ‘strategic ambiguity’ in China policy?

STARKVILLE • President Joseph Biden’s recent rhetoric that suggested the U.S. would defend Taiwan from attack by the People’s Republic of China caused both the White House and U.S. State Department to walk back and redefine the president’s remarks quickly. Biden’s strong statements on behalf of Taiwan seemed to directly...
hngn.com

China Constructs a Dummy of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier and Destroyer, Reportedly a Preparation for Possible Naval Clash

Chinese military personnel built models of a US Navy aircraft carrier and US vessels, probably for target practice. In a recently published article in MSN News, according to the USNI, a private, non-profit, professional military association, satellite images from China's northwest Xinjiang region appear to show a full-scale outline of a "Ford-class" aircraft carrier currently being built for the US Navy, as well as the shapes of at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers at a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.
Foreign Policy

China’s Energy Conundrum

Even in normal times, power outages and natural disasters in China alarm people as temperatures plummet. But this year has not been normal. A sudden energy crunch shuttered factories in northeast China and cut power to residential compounds. Pregnant women and older adults found themselves trudging up long flights of stairs in darkened hallways. Earlier weather “anomalies” reduced wind- and solar-powered generation capacity. Then China’s coal belt suffered heavy flooding. When freezing temperatures arrived three weeks earlier than usual, anxious officials urgently demanded an “all-out” boost in coal production. Some coal mines, mothballed in a bid to curb emissions, abruptly roared back to life, churning out the dirtiest of fossil fuels.
Axios

The China quandary for U.S. climate policy

Some U.S. progressives say America's China policy is a choice between challenging Beijing's abuses or saving the planet, but some diplomats warn the strategy won't work. Why it matters: The icy U.S.-China relationship is deepening fears that the world's leaders won't be able to work together to prevent climate catastrophes.
Foreign Policy

China’s Generation of Only Children Wants the Same for Their Kids

When China released the results of its most recent census in May, the numbers showed a problem the government already knew about but whose magnitude it might not have expected. China’s fertility rate—the number of children a woman is expected to have over her lifetime—stood at just 1.3, one of the lowest in the world. (For comparison, the rate was 1.64 for the United States and 2.2 for India in 2020.)
Foreign Policy

The U.S. Navy Needs Its Own Bonds to Be Ready for China

As a period of heightened risk of conflict with China begins, the U.S. Navy faces a People’s Liberation Army Navy whose fleet has more than tripled in size since 2000, with 400 battle force ships projected by 2025. To challenge the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) erosion of the rules-based international order at sea, the 297-ship U.S. Navy must necessarily recapitalize and expand to confront the maritime coercion of its allies and partners and to deter high-end warfare at sea.
Birmingham Star

Stop questioning China's zero-COVID approach

NEW YORK, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The New York Times and some other U.S. media have been slinging mud at China's zero-COVID-19 approach, depicting an "extreme and harsh reality" of people's lives under China's stringent quarantine measures wherever new COVID-19 infections are found. There is no doubt that, like any...
NBC Los Angeles

China's Zero-Covid Strategy Will Cause Its Economy to Slow Down Further, Economist Warns

"If China continues to stick to its zero-Covid strategy, I think domestic demand will be under pressure," said Hao Zhou, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank. Many countries in Asia initially tried to eliminate Covid within their borders. But they have gradually abandoned that strategy as the highly infectious delta variant spreads and lockdowns become less effective in controlling the virus.
