Can China Maintain Its Zero-COVID Policy?

There’s one thing U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agree on. As Biden said in July, “as we compete for the future of the 21st century with China and other nations, we have to stay on top of the cutting-edge developments of science and technology.” Xi voiced similar sentiments to a group of scientists and engineers in May: “Scientific and technological innovation has become the main battlefield of the international strategic game, and the competition around the commanding heights of science and technology is unprecedentedly fierce.”

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO