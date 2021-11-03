Smyrna attempted homicide suspect added to TBI's most-wanted list

Smyrna Police Department announced this week it was looking for an attempted murder suspect, who is now on the TBI's most-wanted list.

Smyrna Police Department charged Rodney Garrett with attempted criminal homicide after an incident Nov. 1.

Shortly after midnight, SPD personnel were dispatched to the 500 block of Almaville Road in response to a domestic shooting, police said. Garrett’s wife sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital. Police said he fled the scene on foot and is now believed to be in the Nashville area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stephen Hannah, 615-267-5146 or stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org.

If you see Rodney Garrett, please call your local law enforcement.