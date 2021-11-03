CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Federal Grand Jury indicts El Paso man on alleged drug trafficking, firearms charges

KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7a6c_0clsddOw00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, a Federal Grand Jury in El Paso returned an indictment charging an El Paso man with allegedly trafficking drugs and illegal possession of firearms.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Daniel Lee Burmeister was arrested October 6, 2021, after a search warrant was executed at a home where Burmeister was staying. The documents go on to say that during the search, law enforcement officers found multiple firearms and fentanyl pills.

Burmeister is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl; one count of possession of an unregistered firearm; one count of possession of a firearm not identified by a serial
number; one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and one count of possession of a
firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The defendant is scheduled for an arraignment next week. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

If convicted, Burmeister faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and up to a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison on the drug charge; a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each of the charges of unregistered firearm, firearm unidentified by serial number, and felon in possession of a firearm; and a mandatory minimum of five years in prison on possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas; FBI Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey; and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II, Dallas Division, made the announcement.

The FBI and ATF are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mallory Rasmussen is prosecuting the case.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

EPPD arrests man for allegedly shooting multiple weapons at apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is custody after the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) says he fired ‘multiple weapons’ at a Westside apartment complex on Sunday evening. According to the EPPD, officers from the Westside Regional Command Center responded to shotsfired at the apartment complex at 5525 North Stanton. When they arrived, officers […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD: East El Paso fatal shooting ‘justifiable;’ Victim identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Investigators with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced Monday afternoon that a fatal shooting that happened last week in East El Paso was deemed ‘justifiable.’ According to EPPD, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 5 along the 11800 block of Vere Leasure. The homeowner, 20-year-old Hunter Joseph […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigate Socorro hit and run

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) Deputies continue to investigate a hit and run, after elderly man was hit by a vehicle Monday night in Socorro. EPSCO deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Socorro Road on Monday aroun 7:30 pm in response to a hit and run. When […]
SOCORRO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KTSM

1 dead after Northeast El Paso motorcycle crash

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – An early Tuesday morning wreck involving a motorcycle has left one person dead. KTSM 9 confirmed that the crash, that happened shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Dyer and Annette Drive, left one person dead. El Police Department Special Traffic Investigators were on scene, looking into the cause […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Doña Ana County Grand Jury indicts man for murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County District Attorney Gerald Byers announced Friday that an Indictment was issued against Tyler Williams by a Doña Ana County Grand Jury.  Williams is charged with the murder of Carlos Ruiz, a first-degree felony and assault with a hand-gun. According to law enforcement, on October 19, 2021 Las […]
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Drugs#Grand Jury#Fbi#Fbi Special Agent#Atf#Dallas Division#Apple
Border Report

Border merchants gear up for return of Mexican shoppers on Nov. 8

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Border merchants are preparing for the return of Mexican shoppers by stocking up on goods and making their shops visually attractive for post-Nov. 8 crowds. “We’re getting the merchandise ready so that people find what they’re looking for,” said Miguel Hernandez, one of the managers at Yvan’s World novelty […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

1K+
Followers
502
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy