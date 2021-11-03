CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

New Downtown Heritage Trail coming to Tallahassee

By Alexa Trischler
 6 days ago
Celebrating history and getting the community together!

That's what Leon County and several local agencies are doing. They're partnering up to launch a new Downtown Heritage Trail. A trail that will showcase 13 different historically significant sites in Leon County.

A community walk is happening this weekend to kick off the trail which will make a stop at five of the locations.

Katie Kole, the Senior Marketing Director of the Leon County Division of Tourism, said this is a great way to see what the city has to offer.

"It's a great opportunity to come together with community leaders and to encourage both residents and visitors to get out and explore these amazing sites that are right here in our backyard," said Kole.

The guided walk to launch the new trail will start at 11 a.m. Dec. 11 at Walker Library.

This story has been updated to reflect the new date and time for this event.

