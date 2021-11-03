CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vols’ fastest offense in the country vs. Cats’ 5th slowest offense

By Caleb Wethington
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvENA_0clsdFPc00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Vols are the fastest team in the nation on offense; the Vols run just under three plays per minute . Kentucky is the fifth slowest offensive team in the nation.

The stark contrast is a change-up from what Tennessee has faced in its previous two opponents. Both Alabama and Ole Miss are top 20 in pace of play.

Rotation of runners beefing up Vols rushing attack

Vols’ senior leader and cornerback Alontae Taylor said the slower pace will benefit the defensive unit when it comes to communicating on the field.

“We’ll be able to get to checks a little faster,” Taylor said. “Be able to work through our brains a little quicker before the ball is snapped, which will help us a lot because we’ll be able to play a little faster. I think you’ll see that on Saturday, too. A faster defense.”

Defensive coordinator Tim Banks says the biggest challenge Kentucky’s offense presents is how physical they are on the offensive line.

Vols QB among SEC’s best, leads league in passer rating

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Lexington. The game will air on ESPN2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Vols’ QB, lineman honored after beating No. 18 Kentucky

Against the No. 18-ranked team in the country, the Tennessee Volunteers' offense scored 38 points in less than 50 plays, and got a little help with a pick-six from their defensive leader and cornerback Alontae Taylor. Now, two players on the Vols offense have earned weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference and more.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
WATE

Lady Vols soccer wins SEC Tournament crown

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WATE) — The Lady Vols toppled Arkansas 3-0 to win their first SEC Tournament crown since 2008. Tennessee was at the doorstep of scoring early in the first half. The Lady Vols finally broke through with just two minutes left in the first half. Wrenne French flicked in a header off a […]
SOCCER
WATE

WATE

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy