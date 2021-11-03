FORECAST: Temperatures trending cooler

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and cool, with no issues for the morning commute. We are still waiting on the next storm to arrive tonight through Wednesday. Until then, we will see clouds moving in from west to east across the state today, and the slight chance for some rain sprinkles in the west mountains, SW Colorado, and the northern mountains of New Mexico by this evening and overnight. A trace to 3″ of snow will be possible in the San Juan Mountains, but only up to around half of an inch will be possible in the northern mountains of New Mexico, mainly the Tusas, northeast of Chama. Temperatures will cool around 2 to 6 degrees from yesterday’s highs.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 10 HOURS AGO