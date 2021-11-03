CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Temperatures trending cooler

Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Mark Dixon says a light...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

The next storm brings wind and cooler temperatures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and cool, with no issues for the morning commute. We are still waiting on the next storm to arrive tonight through Wednesday. Until then, we will see clouds moving in from west to east across the state today, and the slight chance for some rain sprinkles in the west mountains, SW Colorado, and the northern mountains of New Mexico by this evening and overnight. A trace to 3″ of snow will be possible in the San Juan Mountains, but only up to around half of an inch will be possible in the northern mountains of New Mexico, mainly the Tusas, northeast of Chama. Temperatures will cool around 2 to 6 degrees from yesterday’s highs.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KAAL-TV

Rain AND snow in forecast

We have both rain and snow in the upcoming forecast. A line of rain showers will move through out ahead of a cold front that will cool us off for awhile. Expect about 3/4" to 1" of rain from these showers. The line will be moving slowly, and there will be some downpours within these showers at times. Some communities could eclipse the 1" mark.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Dixon
KRQE News 13

Spotty showers, cooler temperatures, and gusty winds on the way

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Clouds are moving in from west to east across the state today, and there is a slight chance for some rain sprinkles in the west mountains, SW Colorado, and the northern mountains of New Mexico by this evening and overnight. A trace to 3″ of snow will be possible in the San Juan Mountains, but only up to around half of an inch will be possible in the northern mountains of New Mexico, mainly the Tusas, northeast of Chama. Temperatures will cool around 2 to 6 degrees from yesterday’s highs.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KSNB Local4

Tuesday Forecast: Clearing skies with seasonal temperatures into Tuesday

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We’ll see a pretty big cool-down coming off of the very pleasant early November weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy behind a departing cold front. Winds will be out of the north northwest and will be fairly strong, as high as 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. This will draw in come cooler air. Look for high temperatures today from the lower 50s northwest to the lower 60s in the southeast. Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight with some light rain possible, mainly in the northern third of Nebraska. Low temperatures overnight will range from around 30° northwest to the lower 40s southeast.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kxnet.com

Temperatures Will Continue to Fall This Week

It’ll be a seasonally chilly night ahead with lows down into the 20s for most and light winds. Expect above-average temperatures tomorrow as daytime highs climb into the upper 40s and 50s. Meanwhile, a strong upper-level system will approach the area, increasing cloud cover across the state through the day tomorrow. Precipitation chances will increase quickly late tomorrow night and will stick around through Wednesday morning. Most of the precipitation will fall as rain, although some changeover to snow will be possible across our northern counties as colder air wraps in. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 40s Wednesday afternoon, but colder air arrives around the backside of the system Thursday, pushing down daytime highs back into the 30s. In addition, snow showers and strong winds will develop, with perhaps the first accumulating snow areawide possible. Temperatures will remain cold Friday but will modify slightly this weekend with more chances for rain and snow Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures dropping across Arizona

PHOENIX — Temperatures are dropping in the Valley!. A weak storm system is passing to our north today, bringing cooler air to Arizona. We could see a few spotty showers across northern Arizona, but our Valley forecast will stay dry. Winds are picking up, too. Across northern Arizona, peak wind...
ARIZONA STATE
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: A slightly cooler Tuesday ahead

Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming into the lower 60s. Winds will stay on the lighter side for today. Clouds will continue to increase overnight with the chance for a few areas of patchy drizzle. Rain chances will slowly increase through the day...
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: Our Mild And Dry Stretch Of Weather Continues...

It's already a fantastic day out there, as of 11am- most temperatures are at 60 degrees or more across the state. Today will be our warmest day this week, in some spots in the upper 60s nearing 70 degrees! That's way above our normal high temperature for November 9th, which is usually around 54 degrees.
HARTFORD, CT
news8000.com

Decreasing Clouds Later Today with Cooler Temperatures; Rain & Snow Coming? -Derek Sibley

Skies are currently cloudy now and will remain that way through at least the early afternoon before clearing later in the day. Highs will reach the upper 50s. A strong low pressure system will move into our area and bring us rounds of rain late tomorrow through early Thursday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. A cold front assocaited with this system will move through to drop our highs to the 30s Friday through Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: Our Mild And Dry Stretch Of Weather Continues...

It's already a fantastic day out there, as of 11am- most temperatures are at 60 degrees or more across the state. Today will be our warmest day this week, in some spots in the upper 60s nearing 70 degrees! That's way above our normal high temperature for November 9th, which is usually around 54 degrees.
HARTFORD, CT
elkhornmediagroup.com

Rain and cooler temperatures, does not mean there is no longer fire danger

BAKER CITY – Baker City Fire and Rescue responded to a small bush fire on Campbell over the weekend. While the fire was small, the department reports that it was stubborn and that even though Baker City has received rain recently and temperatures are cooler, some ornamental vegetation can stay dry and retain dead debris.
BAKER CITY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy