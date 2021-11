Rep. Lela Alston’s recent editorial (“Prescription Drug Solutions Overdue, Sinema and Kelly Must Act”) spoke a lot about the need to lower the cost of medications, but it unfortunately mentioned very little about the effect that would have on the development of new and better medications for patients. Yes, I think we can all agree that aiming to lower costs for our medications should be a priority, but it is equally important that we do not do it at the cost of limiting patient access or hampering the innovation patients are counting on.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO