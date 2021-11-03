CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

Republican incumbents sweep N.J. Statehouse elections in Warren County

By Kurt Bresswein
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Republican incumbent lawmakers in New Jersey’s legislative districts covering Warren County swept their way to re-election Tuesday, according to final but still unofficial results collected by NJ.com. In the 23rd District, which also covers communities in Hunterdon and Somerset counties, state Sen. Michael Doherty overcame a challenge from...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 3

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Did new election law cause vote reporting delays in Murphy-Ciattarelli race? Yes, experts say.

Whether voters cast their in-person ballots early or on Election Day, they had to deal with new technology, including electronic poll tablets instead of voter registration books. In some cases, voters cast their ballots on new electronic voting machines, too. And behind the scenes, poll workers faced a host of changes as to how they carried out the election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Virginia State
County
Warren County, NJ
Warren County, NJ
Government
LehighValleyLive.com

Here’s how much transportation money Pa. could see from the federal infrastructure bill

Historic, unprecedented, remarkable and ambitious have all been used to describe the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill, but, seriously, how much money from it will head to Pennsylvania roads, bridges and airports?. On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf said the White House anticipates Pennsylvania receiving the following federal funding, based on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Noxious candidate Steve Lynch blew it for Northampton County Republicans | Turkeys & Trophies

It’s sad that the leadership of the Northampton County GOP will either ignore this or claim it’s rooted in liberal MSM bias instead of taking it for what it’s intended to be: A friendly reminder that the county’s voter base is pragmatic and doesn’t respond well to extremism. It’s no surprise to anyone who pays attention to county politics that Steve Lynch, the GOP nominee for county executive, lost handedly in Tuesday’s election. To be clear, it was a winnable election for the Republicans. Nothing against incumbent Democrat Lamont McClure, but the tide wasn’t exactly moving in his party’s favor. McClure wanted to focus on his record when lehighvalleylive.com talked to him this week about why voters reelected him. And some of that might be a factor. But Lynch should be one of the first people McClure thanks for contributing to his victory. During the campaign, Lynch alluded to forcefully overthrowing the Northampton Area School Board while generally coming across as a noxious candidate who dealt in conspiracy theories and did little to show he had even a basic understanding of how county government works. That’s just not going to fly with most voters around here, as the unofficial results show. McClure won with 37,985 votes to Lynch’s 29,867 votes. It’s telling that other Republicans performed better in Northampton County Council races. Lynch isn’t taking the loss lightly. In fact, he isn’t taking it at all. Instead of conceding, he ranted his Facebook page about corruption and other nonsense that sounded like it belonged in an episode of “Game of Thrones.” He promised supporters he was now entering “phase 2″ of the race but didn’t offer further explanation. We can only hope that “phase 2″ involves quietly disappearing from politics and not coming back until he’s educated himself on civics. For now, the Northampton County GOP is better off without him.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Erik Peterson
LehighValleyLive.com

Appeals court temporarily halts Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large businesses

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
58K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy