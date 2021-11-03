CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hulk’s rage is unleashed in trailer for Marvel’s new Hulk series

By Gary Collinson
flickeringmyth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Incredible Hulk is set to make his return this month in an all-new ongoing series from acclaimed writer Donny Cates (Venom, Thor) and artist Ryan Ottley (Amazing Spider-Man, Invincible), and Marvel has given fans a sneak peek at this explosive new...

Hulk
