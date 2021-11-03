The Hulk’s rage is unleashed in trailer for Marvel’s new Hulk series

When was the last time we got a Hulk movie where he was the star? That would be back in 2008 with Edward Norton as Bruce Banner and Liv Tyler as his famous love interest Betty Ross. His movie was meant to be the second installment to kick off the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau started that very beautiful fire with Iron Man earlier that May. It didn’t exactly receive the same positive reception that Iron Man got, but people saw it and a good amount really enjoyed it. I mean, it had Edward Norton as the lead, who perfectly resembled Bruce Banner. Aside from him, it also gave us William Hurt as his arch-enemy, General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. Boy, talk about some perfect casting. I know all of you have probably forgotten about it by now, but remember when Ang Lee made a Hulk movie back in 2003? You probably don’t because it wasn’t very good. In fact, it wasn’t too good at all. He managed to bag a talented cast with the likes of Eric Bana as Bruce Banner, Jennifer Connolly as Betty Brant, and Sam Elliot as Thunderbolt Ross, but he fell pretty short with the story and script. When I say short, I really mean short. Imagine you’re watching a Hulk movie and you’re waiting for him to duke it out with someone very big and very strong. What did Ang Lee give us? Three mutant dogs infected with too much gamma radiation.

