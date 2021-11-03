CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristow Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Beaumont Enterprise
 6 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.8 million...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Beaumont Enterprise

Clear Channel Outdoor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $40.8 million in its third quarter. The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts...
Beaumont Enterprise

Primoris Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $44.1 million. The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 89 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts...
MarketWatch

Purple Innovation stock sinks after double downgrade at BofA a day before earnings

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. tumbled to a 14-month low before paring some losses, after BofA Securities analyst swung to bearish from bullish on the mattress maker a day before earnings, citing "weak" online trends and a new "big" competitive threat. The stock fell as much as 7.9% to an intraday low of $17.95, the lowest price seen since Sept. 8, 2020, before bouncing to be down just 2.1% in morning trading. BofA analyst Chris Nagle double downgraded the stock to sell from buy, more than halved his stock price target to $16 from $36. "Our more cautious view...
