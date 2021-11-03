CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Jones dumped by Sky News Australia amid lacklustre ratings

By Amanda Meade
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Alan Jones has been let go by Sky News Australia

Alan Jones, who was hired last year to host a flagship After Dark show on Sky News Australia, has been dumped by the Channel after failing to attract a significant audience.

The ratings for his 8pm show have been falling since he launched last year and he usually finishes fourth behind Andrew Bolt, Paul Murray and Peta Credlin, despite a big marketing campaign accompanying his hiring.

Jones has been a lightning rod for Sky News management with his controversial statements about Covid-19, which contributed to a YouTube ban for a week, and a series of errors and apologies.

The ending of his Sky contract comes months after Sydney’s Daily Telegraph ended his regular column amid controversy about his Covid-19 commentary, including calling the NSW chief health officer, Kerry Chant, a village idiot on his Sky News program.

The former radio 2GB shock jock announced on his Facebook page that Sky management had “indicated to me that they will not renew my contract”.

He also revealed his videos have not been appearing as frequently on Sky News’ YouTube channel, Sky News’ Facebook page or the Sky News website, SkyNews.com.au.

“In recent times my material hasn’t been widely published on these sites as the company has felt under threat from being cancelled,” he said on Facebook.

The 80-year-old said that last week he was told he would be removed from the Sky News line-up at the end of the month. He was offered a weekly slot on News Corp’s new streaming service Flash, an offer he rejected.

“It is, of course, the prerogative of any employer to make such a decision; but, given this is the case, I feel an obligation to my viewers to make some observations to avoid certain misconstructions,” Jones wrote on Facebook.

“In all my broadcasting life, the ratings performances have been scrutinised. I have no problem with that.”

Jones then presented hundreds of words about his performance on pay TV and social media, arguing that he had a big impact across platforms.

“Again, my Facebook page’s average engagement rate per page is vastly superior to that of Sky News Australia’s Facebook page,” he said.

Jones has been unable to replicate the success he enjoyed as Sydney’s No 1 breakfast radio presenter over several decades. He started at Sky on a high of 109,000 in July last year but then settled into a pattern of bouncing between highs in the 60,000 and lows in the 30,000.

On Wednesday night Bolt had 72,000 viewers while Jones had 65,000, but he went as low as 40,000 last month. The top subscription television program on the Wednesday was Foxtel’s Gogglebox Australia, with 156,000 viewers.

Jones was the first significant hire by the network’s chief executive Paul Whittaker, who described him as a broadcaster with “a connection to his audience like no other”.

Whittaker said on the Sky News site: “Regrettably Alan has decided not to accept a new role that was offered to him for next year. We respect his decision and know he will be missed by many.

“Alan has contributed greatly to Sky News Australia over the years, advocating without fear or favour on the issues important to many Australians.

“His compelling commentary and views on the national debate have seen him become one of the country’s most successful and influential broadcasters for close to four decades.

“I’d like to thank Alan for his commendable dedication and service to Sky News. We wish him well.”

Jones’ final program airs at 8pm on Thursday.

