Tap water that is safe for you to drink has the same quality standards as bottled water. And, in most areas of the world, it’s actually much more closely monitored than bottled water. However, there are some exceptions to this rule. If your area of the world doesn’t have high enough safety standards or if your home isn’t up-to-date on its water purification system (such as a reverse osmosis system), then your tap water may not be safe to drink.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO