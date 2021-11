According to a report on Bloomberg, Take-Two has scrapped development of a title known as Volt, which was in the works at Hangar 13. Take-Two confirmed in its latest earnings report overnight that it had cancelled “further development of an unannounced title in its pipeline.” The Bloomberg report claims that Volt had gone through multiple incarnations over the years, and the current iteration of the game struggled use to reboots and issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO