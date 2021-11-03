CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kip Moore’s “Good Girl” Was Recorded By Tracy Lawrence In 2013… But You Have To Hear His Unreleased Version

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lBxlI_0clsZm7x00

LAWD have mercy…

I never knew how badly I needed to hear Kip Moore sing “Good Girl” until today.

He wrote the track alongside friends and frequent collaborators Dan Couch and Westin Davis, but it never made one of his own albums. Instead, it was cut by Tracy Lawrence for his 2013 Headlights, Taillights and Radios album.

But, randomly clicking around on the internet, I stumbled across an absolute gem of a video on YouTube of what sounds like a demo version of Kip singing it. As a blogger, I’m more than happy to tell you the internet usually sucks and is often a downright, horrible place, but this kind of stuff makes it worth scrolling through all the bullshit everyday.

Something about hearing Kip sing it just struck me the first time I heard it, and since I cannot stop replaying the video wishing I could actually add it to my streaming playlist, I thought y’all needed to hear it, too.

I love Tracy Lawrence, but I’ll be honest, Kip almost makes it sound like a completely different song, but that’s often the case as it more than likely has a much deeper meaning for him as the songwriter.

I mean, the details in the storytelling are classic Kip. Nostalgically looking back on a long lost love with lyrics that are reminiscent of “Drive Me Crazy,” or his fan-favorite, “Crazy One More Time,” both from Kip’s 2012 debut studio album Up All Night. Kip’s debut album was released a year prior to Tracy officially recording this song in 2013.

Tracy said he had wanted to include a power ballad on the tracklist, and “Good Girl” was a perfect fit:

“I just thought the melody was so good, I thought it was a very powerful arrangement on the way the demo was put together.

And we evolved it, we took it to a new place on the master. I love finding things like that, that already have the nuts and bolts, but they leave you the room to take ’em to another place.

A lot of the women that have heard me play this on the road, friends of mine that have, this song moves ’em. I think this has a little bit of single potential to it.”

Though Tracy never ended up releasing it as a single, I have to say, I feel the exact same way. This is one of the best unreleased songs Kip has in the arsenal… and there’s a lot of them.

Check out the opening verse and tell me it shouldn’t have been on Up All Night. With Kip’s gravely vocals and conviction when he sings, it just makes ya feel some type of way:

“She was a true as a verse in King James Bible,

And just as pretty as a sparrow’s song

She was tender as the pedals on a fresh picked flower

And honest as a summer day is long

What a good girl…

She wore innocence around like a new born child

Softest smile you’ve ever seen

All her friends tried to tell her I was too damn wild

I still don’t know what she saw in me

What a good girl”

I know it’s been months since he asked about underground songs fans wanted to hear on his upcoming album (that still has yet to be officially announced in terms of a title or release date), but is it too late to throw this one on the tracklist?

I mean, come on, y’all…

This is GOLD.

Tracy’s album version:

Comments / 0

Related
culturemap.com

Tracy Lawrence in concert with The Bellamy Brothers

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Country star Tracy Lawrence comes to Cedar Park in support of his new album, Hindsight 2020 Volume 1: Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell. He'll be joined by special guests The Bellamy Brothers and Kyle Park.
MUSIC
wfpk.org

listen hear! song of the day: Todd Rundgren shares “Godiva Girl” his new collaboration with The Roots

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Todd Rundgren has released another new song from his forthcoming album, Space Force. “Godiva Girl” is a “sweet” tongue-in-cheek collaboration with hip hop legends The Roots. Their relationship formed when the artists worked together on the Jimmy Fallon Show.
MUSIC
Austin 360

Live music picks: Tracy Lawrence in Cedar Park, Kool Keith at Antone's and more

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Jane Leo, Swimming With Bears, Saint Loretto at Haute Spot. Singer-songwriter Jane Ellen Bryant and Leopold & His Fiction frontman Daniel James both had good things going on the indie scene separately pre-pandemic. Now they’ve teamed up in one of Austin’s most intriguing new acts, introducing themselves with two videos over the summer. Also on the bill is pop band Swimming With Bears, a 2016 Black Fret grant recipient, and Saint Loretto. Located in Cedar Park, the Haute Spot has become one of the Austin area’s best outdoor venues over the past couple of years. $5-$15. 7 p.m. hautespotvenue.com. — P.B.
AUSTIN, TX
Whiskey Riff

Luke Combs Performs Unreleased Bluegrass Song “Still”

Lukegrass… I’m here for it. We’ve seen a few country artists dip their toes in the bluegrass scene over the years, particularly Dierks Bentley with his 2010 Up On The Ridge album. He also did a little bluegrass on his surprise EP, Live From Telluride. And of course, who could Sturgill Simpson’s PHENOMENAL Cuttin’ Grass project? I mean, I still have those records on repeat. Earlier this year, Luke Combs paired up with bluegrass superstar Billy Strings, for “The Great Divide.” And with […] The post Luke Combs Performs Unreleased Bluegrass Song “Still” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kip Moore
Person
Tracy Lawrence
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen Releases New ‘Dangerous Sessions’ Videos Of “Quittin’ Time,” “Wondering ‘Bout The Wind” And More

Morgan Wallen has been rolling out quite a few new videos from his Dangerous Sessions series, and today, we have four more. Like I said about his “865” video, I really love the acoustic, stripped-back nature of these performances. In my opinion, a lot of the production on his double album, Dangerous, overshadowed some of the songs, and even his voice, a lot of the time. AKA… too pop… The new performance video of “Quittin’ Time” isn’t all that different from […] The post Morgan Wallen Releases New ‘Dangerous Sessions’ Videos Of “Quittin’ Time,” “Wondering ‘Bout The Wind” And More first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Dillon Carmichael Shares Video Of Emotional “Son Of A” Performance With His Mom At The Grand Ole Opry

Singing on the Grand Ole Opry stage with his mama. Dillon Carmichael‘s latest single, “Son of A,” is a tribute to all of those parents out there who give a damn – the ones who show tough love, and have probably pulled the “As long as you’re living under my roof…” card a few times, but love their kids unconditionally and raise them up the right way.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Girl
Whiskey Riff

Darius Rucker Covers Patsy Cline’s First Hit, “Walkin’ After Midnight”, On Grand Ole Opry’s 5,000th Saturday Show

It doesn’t get much better than Darius Rucker covering Patsy Cline on the Grand Ole Opry stage. The Opry celebrated their 5,000th career Saturday night broadcast this past weekend, with a stacked lineup of performers including Garth Brooks, Dustin Lynch, Darius Rucker, and Trisha Yearwood, as well as Bill Anderson, Terri Clark, Vince Gill, Chris Janson, Jeannie Seely, Connie Smith, The Gatlin Brothers and Chris Young.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (11/5/21)

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have new tunes from Charles Wesley Godwin, David Nail, Gabby Barrett, Tenille Townes, Cody Johnson, Aaron Watson, Blake Shelton, Josh Phillips, Greensky Bluegrass, Mose Wilson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sarah Shook, and more. Turn it up, tell your friends, and as...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

40-Years Later, Hank Williams Jr’s “A Country Boy Can Survive” Still Rings True

Sometimes certain songs are so good they transcend the era when they were written and seemingly live on forever “A Country Boy Can Survive” by Hank Williams Jr. is one of those songs. The song is not only the ultimate hunting and fishing anthem but also a musical examination of American culture that celebrates a rural lifestyle and pays respect to country music fans across the country. Ole Bocephus had eleven #1 songs in his career, and although “A Country […] The post 40-Years Later, Hank Williams Jr’s “A Country Boy Can Survive” Still Rings True first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan’s “Heading South” Is Officially Gold-Certified

It’s been quite the journey for Zach Bryan thus far. From going viral on Twitter, to recording his first album Diane in an Airbnb, to re-recording a song with Dave Cobb for Yellowstone, and now becoming a household name for anybody with moderately good taste in country music, it’s been a ride to say the least.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

79K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy