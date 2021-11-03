4 ways to mark Veterans Day in Long Beach

Veterans Day is a federal holiday on Thursday, Nov. 11, that honors military personnel who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Most government offices will be closed, along with schools, banks and some other businesses.

Here’s a list of things happening around Long Beach to honor the observance:

Bluff Park celebration

A march and “speak out” event organized by Veterans for Peace will take place in Bluff Park at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Advocates with groups including the South Coast Interfaith Council, Veterans for Peace, local politicians and military families will call on the U.S. to say “no more to war.”

Organizers will ring bells 11 times at 11 a.m. to commemorate the day. Live music will be provided by Robby Ravenwood.

Bluff Park is at 2500 E. Ocean Blvd.

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Bethany Lutheran Church in East Long Beach will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Arlington Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Presented by the Los Cerritos branch of the National Society Daughters of the Revolution in partnership with the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Honorary Guards Association, the ceremony will include a 21-bell salute, a color presentation and “Star-Spangled Banner” and “Taps” performances.

Bethany Lutheran Church is at 4644 Clark Ave. in Long Beach.

Veterans Day Festival

The Veterans Day Festival will take the place of the Veterans Day Parade, which for years took place in North Long Beach.

This year’s event from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Houghton Park will be a stationary event with marching bands, food trucks, live music and resources for veterans.

The event will also honor Val Lerch, an organizer of the event for years who served in the Coast Guard for over two decades and sat on the Long Beach City Council for eight years.

Houghton Park is at 6301 Myrtle Ave. The festival will take place near Veterans Valor Plaza.

Battleship USS Iowa Museum

The Battleship USS Iowa in the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro will host a Veterans Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The formal program begins at 10 a.m. with guest speakers and a presentation of colors. There will also be a resource fair, exhibits and booths. Live music and food including gourmet hot dogs and beer and wine for sale.

The Battleship USS Iowa is at 250 S. Harbor Blvd., in San Pedro. Parking is available adjacent to the ship in the Port of LA Cruise Terminal parking lot.

