It may not have been the best regular season for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas girls volleyball, but the Eagles made a terrific run in the Districts. MSD came into the District Tournament as the number three seed and then defeated Deerfield Beach High School in the quarterfinals before they beat Coral Glades in the semifinals despite losing to them for the first time in school history during the regular season.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL ・ 18 DAYS AGO