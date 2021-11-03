CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Millionaire is making a Fox comeback with two bachelors -- one rich, one poor

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer will debut in January, 19 years after the original Joe Millionaire became a reality TV sensation in January 2003 as a response to The Bachelor with construction worker Evan Marriott as its star. Jersey Shore creator SallyAnn Salsano is behind the Joe Millionaire...

International Business Times

Mama June Shocker: Rumored Boyfriend Announces Engagement To A Different Woman

Mama June Shannon has been linked to TikTok star Jordan McCollum since she confirmed her split from Geno Doak. But fans were taken aback this weekend when McCollum announced his engagement to a different woman. On Sunday, the 24-year-old internet personality proudly announced his engagement to fellow TikTok influencer Ashlyn...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Joe Millionaire is returning with a new twist

Not getting enough reality dating drama or class warfare in your life?. Fox has you covered with a reboot of the aughts dating show Joe Millionaire, now with a new twist: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer will feature two single men vying for contestants' love, but one of them is really a millionaire, and the other is most decidedly not.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Joe Millionaire’ Revival Ordered at Fox With 2-Joe Twist: Watch Trailer Here (Video)

Fox is going back to the well with a series order for a revival of its infamous 2003 reality dating competition “Joe Millionaire,” the broadcast network said Wednesday. But this version of the series, dubbed “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,” will feature a twist that will make it double the fun for viewers: “Two incredible single men … with one HUGE difference. One’s a millionaire, and the other is definitely NOT.”
TV SERIES
Popculture

FOX Rebooting One of Its Classic Shows

Joe Millionaire, one of the most-watched reality dating shows in history, is coming back. FOX just announced that the show is returning, but this time with a twist. The show first debuted in 2003 and chronicled single women vying for the affection of a bachelor they thought to be a millionaire. In the finale, the man reveals that he is not. But, if the woman chooses to continue the relationship, the couple wins a high-valued prize. The show was watched by an average of 34 million viewers. A follow-up season, The Next Joe Millionaire, was not as successful.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Fox revives reality dating series Joe Millionaire after 18-year break

US broadcast network Fox is rebooting its reality dating series Joe Millionaire, which ran for two seasons in 2003. The new iteration, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, will premiere on the main Fox network in January 2022. Produced by Fox’s in-house factual studio Fox Alternative Entertainment (FAE) and SallyAnn...
TV SERIES
fox10phoenix.com

‘Joe Millionaire’ dating show reboot to launch on FOX

LOS ANGELES - You may remember "Joe Millionaire," a man who graced television screens nationwide as a dashing millionaire but who turned out to be a construction worker with a humble upbringing. Well, Joe is back — sort of. FOX is putting a fresh twist on one of the most-watched...
TV & VIDEOS
mediapost.com

New Fox 'Joe Millionaire' Might Not Fly In Current Era

Times have certainly changed since 2003, but Fox is nevertheless reviving “Joe Millionaire,” the early ’00s reality series in which a group of female gold-diggers competed to date and hopefully marry a handsome millionaire and live happily ever after. The new “Joe Millionaire” will debut on Fox this coming January,...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Tampa Baes' true appeal lies not in its viciousness but its warmth

The new Amazon reality show follows the young lesbian “it-crowd” navigating and celebrating life in Tampa Bay, Florida’s LGBTQ+ hub and the place to see and be seen. Initially, says Angie Han, "it feels like drama is all there is. The first episode maps out the complicated web of connections among its 12 stars, and sets up a simmering rivalry between two power couples (Brianna/Haley and Summer/Marissa) to serve as a narrative throughline. Tampa Baes can feel too familiar in its first couple of episodes, right down to its cast: Though the series is a rarity for its focus on lesbian women, it has already come under fire for its exclusive focus on young, thin, light-skinned women who fit conventional standards of feminine beauty, and nothing about the first season will counteract that criticism. The 'baes' quickly sort themselves into easily digestible archetypes like the party animal, the empath, the comic relief and the queen bee. They gather to drink and flirt and talk shit about each other in confessionals, all while insisting they absolutely hate drama — because as even viewers who’ve never seen more than a few minutes of Real Housewives are aware, that’s what reality TV characters are supposed to do. (Full disclosure: I’m one of those reality TV newbies.) It’s not so much that the formula doesn’t fit Tampa Baes as it is that Tampa Baes doesn’t seem to have figured out anything new to do with it. The show starts to take on a shaggier charm, though, when it’s able to set aside the intragroup squabbling to focus on cuddlier individual arcs."
TAMPA, FL
Primetimer

Michelle Young is exactly whom The Bachelorette needed

"There’s something disarming about Michelle Young. An elementary school teacher from Minnesota and a fan favorite from Matt James’ Bachelor season, Michelle has led the first few episodes of her season with an impressive blend of vulnerability and confidence," says Laura Bradley. "From her first episode, she’s devoted herself to sussing out her men’s red flags—and on Tuesday, she made quick work of season villain Jamie Skaar." Bradley adds: "This week’s episode was a testament to Michelle’s strength—her ability to not only withstand upsetting experiences, but to use them as inspiration for what she wants for herself. Like everyone else in Bachelor Nation, Michelle has proclaimed her commitment to finding love. Not everyone who says those words is ready—on the show or in real life. Michelle is."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Did the pandemic kill canned laughter?

"Dearly beloved, we are gathered here to mark the passing of one of the most frequent visitors to our homes," says Chris Taylor. "We speak of the creature with a hundred voices and no face. The creature that, studies suggest, effectively manipulated our emotions more than anything on TV over the years. Yep, we're calling it: The sitcom laugh track, more recently known in the trade as 'sweetened' audience laughter, canned laughter to its enemies, is finally stone-cold dead in its eighth decade." While Taylor points to The Big Bang Theory's finale as a possible end to canned laughter, he notes that the pandemic has essentially signaled its death knell. "Historians will dispute the exact moment of death," says Taylor. "Was it when The Big Bang Theory, the last major sweetened sitcom, went off the air in 2019? Was it early in the COVID pandemic, when even the most unfiltered studio audience started to sound weird and quite possibly illegal? Was it only proven brain dead in late 2021, when no sweetened TV sitcoms debuted on U.S. networks during the all-important fall season?"
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Fox Sets Midseason Premiere Dates for 9-1-1: Lone Star (Minus 9-1-1), Monarch, Cleaning Lady, Joe Millionaire and More

Fox will ring in the new year with a major schedule revamp, including eight season/series premieres in January alone. As announced back in May, 9-1-1: Lone Star will return for Season 3 without OG 9-1-1 as its lead-in; instead, the first responders spinoff will lead into the freshman drama The Cleaning Lady on Mondays. (TVLine hears that the 9-1-1s’ reunion could happen as soon as late March.) Also, I Can See Your Voice will be tasked with being a self-starter in Season 2, where it will lead off Wednesday nights and be paired with the newest Gordon Ramsay entree, Next Level Chef. And...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Fox Midseason Premiere Dates: ‘9-1-1 Lone Star’ Season Bow, ‘Joe Millionaire’ Return, New ‘Monarch’ & ‘Cleaning Lady’ & More

Fox is out with midseason dates for its new series Monarch, The Cleaning Lady and Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer along with the returns of 9-1-1 Lone Star and I Can See Your Voice. They join three shows the network dated last month: new competition series Next Level Chef (Sunday, January 2) and Season 2 of Mayim Bialik sitcom Call Me Kat and new comedy Pivoting (both Sunday, January 9). Housebroken, the new animated comedy that was set to bow in midseason, is not on the schedule. See the full 2022 slate below, including the returns of the Sunday animated block and more. After the January 2...
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Fuming About How Tyra Banks Treated Suni Lee on Monday

Suni Lee proved just how far she’ll go to win Dancing With the Stars in her latest performance with her pro partner, Sasha Farber. The 18-year-old Olympic gymnast gave it her all last Monday, all while feeling unwell. While she gave no indication of how she was feeling during her Paso Doble performance to Queen’s "We Will Rock You," she quickly ran off stage as soon as it ended. Suni’s exit stunned the audience and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough alike — but it was what host Tyra Banks said soon after that shocked everyone even more.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Never Have I Ever stars are seeking big pay raises ahead of Season 3

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young are among the Netflix coming-of-age dramedy stars negotiating for the past weeks for a rich new deal, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Ramakrishnan is "negotiating solo and seeking an increase that separates her from the rest of her co-stars and on-screen classmates," reports The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg. "Ramakrishnan earned $21,000 per episode in season one — less than her young castmates who all came in with more experience. She was bumped to $26,250 per episode for season two and given a $100,000 bonus ahead of its return last summer."
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘NCIS’ Pays ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute to Longtime Staffer Harriet Margulies

“NCIS” paid memorial tribute to longtime staff member and audience liaison Harriet Margulies on Monday night, thanking her for 19 years of service to the show. Margulies Oct. 30 in Northridge, Calif., at age 94, according to CBS. As the audience liaison, she was the go-between Belisarius Productions and the “NCIS” fan base, answering hundreds of information requests from viewers. In earlier years of the show, she helped organize fan participation at an annual fan convention in Los Angeles, organizing a set visit for attendees. She served the same position on “Jag” and “Quantum Leap,” and as a result, many of those...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Paula Abdul to guest as an AI hologram on Made for Love Season 2

Abdul is one of three additions to Season 2 of the HBO Max dramedy starring Cristin Milioti and Billy Magnussen -- Chris Diamantopoulos and Angela Lin are joining the show in recurring roles. Additionally, Season 1 guest-star Sarunas J. Jackson has been promoted to series regular. Abdul will guest as Anydoors, an AI hologram assistant.
TV SHOWS
