Racine Lutheran High School students disciplined over 'George Floyd Challenge' social media posts

High school students in Racine, Wisconsin, have been disciplined for the second time in a month for posts on social media showing them doing the "George Floyd Challenge."

The students at Racine Lutheran High School posted pictures of the challenge onto a school-based Snapchat group, which involves one student kneeling on the other's neck.

One parent, who asked not to be identified, said he's very disturbed.

"Are you kidding me? If you're in an open forum like that with all the students, that's a problem," he said.

The parent said it's especially insensitive considering last month students, parents and activists publicly called out school leadership over what activists said were racially charged T-shirts some students wore to school. A swastika and the n-word were also found in a bathroom.

The school's principal emailed parents to say the students in the post were disciplined, but did not elaborate as to how.