CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Racine Lutheran High School students disciplined over 'George Floyd Challenge' social media posts

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ZLCN_0clsY5UI00

High school students in Racine, Wisconsin, have been disciplined for the second time in a month for posts on social media showing them doing the "George Floyd Challenge."

The students at Racine Lutheran High School posted pictures of the challenge onto a school-based Snapchat group, which involves one student kneeling on the other's neck.

One parent, who asked not to be identified, said he's very disturbed.

"Are you kidding me? If you're in an open forum like that with all the students, that's a problem," he said.

The parent said it's especially insensitive considering last month students, parents and activists publicly called out school leadership over what activists said were racially charged T-shirts some students wore to school. A swastika and the n-word were also found in a bathroom.

The school's principal emailed parents to say the students in the post were disciplined, but did not elaborate as to how.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
56K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy