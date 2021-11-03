Estate hits market at $5.9M as local luxury market fans outward

Shelby estate hits the market on Oct. 27 for $5.9 million (PINNACLE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALITY)

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — An estate about 53 miles west of Charlotte just came on the market with a $5.9 million price tag — a rarity in a county with a median home sale price of $225,000.

That rural property sits on 48.6 acres along Whitaker Road in Cleveland County. It’s currently the third-most expensive residential listing in the greater Charlotte area, following a home priced at just shy of $6 million near Lake Wylie in the Steele Creek area and one at $5.95 million in Eastover.

[ALSO READ: Farmers market extends its stay at Camp North End]

Nestled on the property is a French Country-style mansion built in 2002 that spans 9,100 square feet and includes four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and four half-bathrooms.

The home was built with myriad custom features such as a slate roof with copper guttering, hand-painted murals and antique stone floors. It also features lush, private outdoor space with a resort-style pool, hot tub and patios, as well as a basement and four-car garage, according to listing details.

Considered along with other stats that point to an increasing number of $1 million-plus properties, the listing seems to reflect what a veteran in the local luxury real estate market told CBJ recently — that pockets in the region not typically associated with big-ticket home sales have emerged during the pandemic.

Read more and check out additional photos of the property here.

(Watch the video below: ‘You SNAP, We Match’ program makes farmers market foods more accessible)

©2021 Cox Media Group