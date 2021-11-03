CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Items from Top Hollywood Entrepreneur Drew Barrymore’s Beauty and Home Brands

By Evan Nicole Brown
 6 days ago
The Hollywood Reporter debuts its inaugural list of the top 10 star entrepreneurs of 2021 , which also includes Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, Sofía Vergara, Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner and more. A version of this story first appeared in the Oct. 27 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine . Click here to subscribe .

The multipronged Barrymore Brands universe — which includes Flower Beauty , Flower Home and Beautiful by Drew Barrymore — continues to grow. Barrymore has partnered with Walmart since 2013, and her everyday products available at the mega-chain now span makeup, beauty tools, eyewear, home accessories and furniture, paint, wallpaper, kitchenware and more. “It’s attainable. There’s nothing about me that’s niche,” Barrymore tells The Hollywood Reporter . “I am big and bright and want it to be for everybody.” Adds Anthony Sohoo, executive vp home for Walmart U.S., “The Walmart customer is looking for quality and style, and they expect us to deliver it at an affordable price. I think that’s why Drew’s brands have been so successful.” (Flower Beauty is also sold at CVS and Ulta stores.)

Barrymore, who is publishing her first cookbook, Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life , on Nov. 2, adds that she is working on roughly “150 SKUs [or items]” at a time. The secret to staying organized while balancing so many different pursuits, she says, is collaboration.

Helping propel everything: hosting a daily talker, The Drew Barrymore Show , now in its second season. “It’s very much the center of the wheel,” says Barrymore Brands president Chris Miller, “and all of the spokes now are all these other things that we do.” Barrymore’s pivot to her latest role as a talk show host was guided by a desire to show audiences her real self — not a character — for the first time. “This show is a very grounding force in my life, so I try to kind of put it at the center and work around it,” she says. The show already has an offshoot magazine, Drew , the first issue of which released in June of this year.

Miller says that Barrymore’s move into creating her own brands was “less surprising for me because she’s been producing — I mean, our first movie that we did was Never Been Kissed in 1999,” he says. “And from that moment, she was in charge of budgeting, selling, marketing, like every single thing, choosing DPs, photographers, casting the whole thing. She’s been producing for 25 years.”

Shop Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty, Home and Beautiful Brands

Flower Beauty Supernova Celestial Skin Elixir

Buy: Flower Beauty Supernova Celestial Skin Elixir $16.00

Flower Home Chevron Pom Large Acrylic Throw

Flower Home Chevron Pom Large Acrylic Throw

$45


Buy now

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Enamel Dutch Oven

Beautiful 6-Quart Enamel Dutch Oven

$60


Buy now

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer

$140


Buy now

Flower Beauty Ionic 1-Inch Volumizing Styling Hot Brush

Flower Beauty Ionic 1-Inch Volumizing Styling Hot Brush

$40


Buy now

This Spicy Ingredient Takes Drew Barrymore's Spaghetti To The Next Level

The talented Drew Barrymore first graced our screens as a childhood actress in cult films like "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and "Firestarter." Throughout her impressive career she's also been a producer and now even has her own series, "The Drew Barrymore Show." What can't this skilled entrepreneur do? If you were thinking maybe cooking is where she stumbles a bit like the rest of us, you'd be wrong. Thankfully, the cookbook author is here to help impart her culinary knowledge to us, so that we can make mouthwatering spaghetti just like hers.
CELEBRITIES
