Politics

Phil Murphy's Narrow Win Breaks 'Cursed' NJ Governor's Race

By Cecilia Levine
 5 days ago
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will be returning to office for another term after narrowly winning the gubernatorial race.

The Democratic governor was in the lead by 50 percent of votes compared to challenger Jack Ciatterelli's 49.2 percent as of 6:26 p.m., when the election was called by the Associated Press.

Murphy's victory makes him the first Democratic governor to be reelected in New Jersey since 1977, breaking a 44-year "curse," Politico writes.

Ciatterelli was in the lead as of Wednesday morning but nearly 1,200 votes, and neither he nor Murphy wanted to declare victory yet and insisted all votes be counted.

Murphy's votes ultimately made the difference.

