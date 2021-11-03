CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio, Bailey back on Jamaica roster for WCup qualifiers

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
West Ham's Michail Antonio, left, challenges for the ball with Tottenham's Cristian Romero during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at the London stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

West Ham forward Michail Antonio and Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey are back on Jamaica’s roster for World Cup qualifiers against El Salvador and the United States.

Antonio, the Premier League player of the month for August, made his Jamaica debut against Panama in Kingston on Sept. 5. He was on the initial roster for last month’s qualifiers but withdrew, citing travel and logistical difficulties.

Bailey missed the October matches with a muscle injury.

Philadelphia forward Cory Burke and Morecambe defender Gregory Leigh also were added to the roster announced Tuesday along with midfielders Anthony Grant of Swindon, Ravel Morrison of Derby and Lemar Walker of Miami.

Dropped players included goalkeeper Dennis Taylor, defenders Javain Brown and Ethan Pinnock, midfielders Daniel Johnson and Tyreek Magee, and forward Jamal Lowe.

Jamaica has five points, sixth on goal difference ahead of El Salavador, among the eight nations in the final round of the North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The Reggae Boyz, seeking their first World Cup appearance since 1998, are at El Salvador on Nov. 12 and hosts the U.S. four days later in Kingston.

The U.S. beat Jamaica 2-0 on Oct. 7 in Austin, Texas.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Andre Blake (Philadelphia, MLS), Dillon Barnes (Queens Park Rangers, England), Jeadine White (Cavalier)

Defenders: Oniel Fisher (LA Galaxy, MLS), Damion Lowe (Al-Ittihad, Egypt), Kemar Lawrence (Toronto, MLS), Gregory Leigh (Morecambe, England), Adrian Mariappa (no club), Liam Moore (Reading, England), Alvas Powell (Philadelphia, MLS).

Midfielders: Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham, England), Anthony Grant (Swindon, England), Ravel Morrison (Derby, England), Lemar Walker (Miami), Je-Vaughn Watson (Humble Lions), Devon Williams (Miami, MLS),

Forwards: Michail Antonio (West Ham, England), Leon Bailey (Aston Villa, England), Cory Burke (Philadelphia), Javon East (Santos de Guápiles), Junior Flemmings (Birmingham, USL), Andre Gray (Queens Park Rangers, England), Shamar Nicholson (Charleroi, Belgium), Kemar Roofe (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

New England Revolution

Tajon Buchanan and Arnór Traustason named to World Cup Qualifying rosters

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Revolution midfielders Tajon Buchanan (Canada) and Arnór Traustason (Iceland) have been called into their respective national teams for FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches in November. Buchanan will join Canada for its upcoming fixtures against Costa Rica on Friday, November 12 (9:05 p.m. ET – Paramount+)...
UEFA
The Independent

Harvey Barnes hits back for Leicester as they take a point at Leeds

Harvey Barnes struck a superb first-half equaliser as Leicester held firm to eke out a point in a 1-1 draw at resurgent Leeds Barnes produced a brilliant, curling finish less than a minute after Leeds had taken a deserved lead through Raphinha’s 26th-minute free-kick.Leeds carved out enough chances to earn back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season, while Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira stabbed the ball against his own post in the first half.But a combination of dogged Leicester defending and the home side’s failure to find the killer pass ensured the points were shared.In a breathless opening...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘He keeps having a swing’ – Gareth Southgate confused by Jurgen Klopp criticism

England manager Gareth Southgate does not understand why Jurgen Klopp has been “having a swing” at him in recent months.The Liverpool boss expressed his surprise at the decision to overlook defender Joe Gomez in October, saying it “makes no sense” to select John Stones over him given his lack of club game time.Klopp also took aim at Southgate the previous month after Trent Alexander-Arnold was deployed in midfield against Andorra, leading the German to ask why he would play the world’s best right-back out of position.Klopp unequivocal here. Also says Gareth Southgate even picked the wrong midfield position for Alexander-Arnold...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

West Ham United welcome Liverpool to the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon as they look to further strengthen their challenge for a Champions League spot.The Irons’ great recent run of form means they could actually overtake the Reds with victory, having won four of their last five Premier League fixtures.Follow West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE! Liverpool come into the match in great away form, having won four of their five away matches so far this campaign while scoring a total of 19 goals. Jürgen Klopp’s men need three points here in order to keep pace with leaders Chelsea before heading...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is AC Milan vs Inter Milan on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Serie A fixture

Serie A champions Inter Milan face local rivals AC Milan at San Siro on Sunday night, knowing they need a victory in order to keep their hopes of retaining the Scudetto alive.The Nerazzuri are seven points behind their local rivals and leaders Napoli in the standings, sitting in third place having dropped four points in their 11 matches so far this season under new manager Simone Inzaghi, who arrived from Lazio in summer to replaced the departed Antonio Conte.Milan, meanwhile, are in fine fettle in the league and have only drawn one of their eleven games, against Juventus back in...
UEFA
