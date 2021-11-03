CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Carr Reveals Text From Ruggs on Night of Crash

By Nick Selbe
 5 days ago
A day after the Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III following his involvement in a fatal car accident that resulted in a death on Tuesday morning, Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr spoke to the media on Wednesday.

An emotional Carr expressed his remorse over the situation, pledging to be there to support Ruggs in his time of need.

"I haven't reached out, I will always be here for him," Carr said. "That won't change, and I'll prove that over the course of time to him...He needs people to love him right now. He's probably feeling a certain type of way about himself right now, and he needs to be loved. And if no one else will do it, I'll do it."

Ruggs was involved in an accident early Tuesday morning in which he was reportedly driving 156 mph with a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit. The crash resulted in the death of a 23-year-old woman. Ruggs's bail was set at $150,000, and he is required to have the highest level of electronic monitoring. He's due back in court on Nov. 10.

In his meeting with the media, Carr also revealed that Ruggs had texted him and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on the night of the crash, asking for tips for his golf swing.

Comments / 2

jacob
4d ago

What the man did was horrible but I must say that was very nice of him saying that. He’s definitely gonna need some love because he’s definitely going to jail. I still remember the influenza rich kid who killed 4 and got away with probation Smfh. That was a low blow to the family who lost a loved 1

Reply
2
