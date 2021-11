The cold is setting in and, if you’re anything like me, you’re not reaching for a hot toddy or stout beer or hot cocoa to warm you up. You’re reaching for tea. It’s the ultimate comfort drink year round, but comes especially in handy as the temperature dips. A cup of black tea helps to start the day, ginger or lemon tea soothes sore throats, a matcha latte functions as an afternoon pick-me-up, and a steaming mug of chamomile assists in unwinding after a long day. It’s the perfect drink—and because of this, makes for the perfect gift.

