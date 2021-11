Gun sales are slowing down nationally, but they were still going up in the last quarter for Sturm, Ruger & Co. thanks to a huge back log. The company reported $178.2 million in sales in the third quarter, a 22 percent increase, resulting in net income of $35 million, or $1.98 a diluted share – more than $10 million over the same quarter last year. The sell-through rate was up 9 percent, even though comparable national background checks for the entire industry showed an 11 percent decrease.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO