"Although our intellect always longs for clarity and certainty, our nature often finds uncertainty fascinating." One foot in front of the other. That's how we'll move. Or at least that's how we think we'll move. What might feel like a little clarity concerning the forward looking trajectory of monetary policy, in truth while doing just that, will also open the Pandora's Box of unknowable outcomes as economists, investors, employers, and consumers all - whether they know it or not - will now put their two cents in, casting votes on future outcomes with their own response or lack thereof to a seemingly mild but perhaps rapidly changing environment for short to medium term activity.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO