Beer can cracks cold case murder, police say

Within Marion, Ohio, there had been a 32-year-old mystery homicide case ongoing without a clear sign of its end. The case had felt like a cold case due to the difficulty of finding the body of the man missing, but it had continued to go on in hopes of getting the information needed to find the person who had harmed an innocent person. However, the Marion County sheriff has managed to solve part of it, and is now looking to finish solving the homicide case and bring closure to the family of the victim.

MARION COUNTY, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO