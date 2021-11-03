CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday Night: Cooler and mostly cloudy on Thursday; Sunny and nice weekend ahead

By Ashley Ruiz
brproud.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Light showers this evening and late tonight. Mostly cloudy and cool conditions. Morning temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday: Light showers are possible early Thursday. It will be cool, mostly cloudy, and...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Rain AND snow in forecast

We have both rain and snow in the upcoming forecast. A line of rain showers will move through out ahead of a cold front that will cool us off for awhile. Expect about 3/4" to 1" of rain from these showers. The line will be moving slowly, and there will be some downpours within these showers at times. Some communities could eclipse the 1" mark.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
brproud.com

Monday Night: Another chilly night; Cold front to move in Thursday

Tonight: Mainly clear skies, be sure to grab the jackets if you’ll be out this evening. Overnight and early morning temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Tuesday: Mostly sunny to start, then high clouds will likely fill into the region. Highs in the mid 70s. Overnight temperatures in the lower 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
brproud.com

Tuesday Morning: Rain & cold front Veterans Day; warming up until then

Tuesday-Wednesday: We continue the warm-up through the middle of the week. Clouds also begin to increase with partly sunny conditions on Tuesday with a high of 74 and mostly cloudy on Wednesday with a high of 75. Overnight lows also continue to warm thanks to increasing clouds. Overnight Wednesday warms with a low of 61 degrees.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Highs About 10 Degrees Cooler Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thanks to a cold front, highs on Tuesday will be about ten degrees cooler than Monday in the mid-50s. A few light showers will be possible on Tuesday with a breeze out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with chances of rain increasing late in the day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-50s. Rain chances increase Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of a strong storm system. Windy and wet Thursday with an 80 percent chance of showers and wind gusts of 35 miles per hour. Highs on Thursday will...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Another Great November Day

Hi Everyone!    A great day. No make that another great November day. The easiest way to describe today would be to cut and paste the look and vibe of yesterday on today. And we will do it again tomorrow too. Sunny, mild, and calm.   Our forecast high this day is 71°.( The average daytime high is 60°.)  But the bigger afternoon story, I think, will be temperatures staying in the upper 60’s for many hours. Evening temperatures should still be in the low mid 60’s. A fine dinnertime forecast for grilling and chilling. #mdwx We will cool down Saturday and will into next week. The point here is to enjoy this weather 1000% while we have it. pic.twitter.com/8rLomX3zUc — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) November 9, 2021   Overnight we stay mild, again, in the mid 40’s. (The average overnight low temperature is 38°.)   It looks like rain will enter the Mid-Atlantic Thursday night and linger well into Friday midday. Then look for a cooler and breezy weekend with daytime highs falling back into the upper, the mid then lower 50’s over the weekend and into next week.   Today will be a great day to be outside. Make it so!        Marty B!
MARYLAND STATE
KWQC

Mostly cloudy today

The average age of newly infected patients is 34. Quad City Botanical Center to hold 5th annual Winter Nights Winter Lights exhibit. The outdoor gardens will have the largest light display yet, with 160,000 lights, according to a press release from the Center. New Muscatine Mayor hopes for population growth...
MUSCATINE, IA
KRIS 6 News

Mainly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy today

We'll have more cloud coverage today which could squeeze out a quick shower or two, but most of us will stay dry, warm and humid. Sunshine returns for the rest of the week along with a cold front that is forecast to arrive on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy