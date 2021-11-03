Wednesday Night: Cooler and mostly cloudy on Thursday; Sunny and nice weekend ahead

Hi Everyone! A great day. No make that another great November day. The easiest way to describe today would be to cut and paste the look and vibe of yesterday on today. And we will do it again tomorrow too. Sunny, mild, and calm. Our forecast high this day is 71°.( The average daytime high is 60°.) But the bigger afternoon story, I think, will be temperatures staying in the upper 60’s for many hours. Evening temperatures should still be in the low mid 60’s. A fine dinnertime forecast for grilling and chilling. #mdwx We will cool down Saturday and will into next week. The point here is to enjoy this weather 1000% while we have it. pic.twitter.com/8rLomX3zUc — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) November 9, 2021 Overnight we stay mild, again, in the mid 40’s. (The average overnight low temperature is 38°.) It looks like rain will enter the Mid-Atlantic Thursday night and linger well into Friday midday. Then look for a cooler and breezy weekend with daytime highs falling back into the upper, the mid then lower 50’s over the weekend and into next week. Today will be a great day to be outside. Make it so! Marty B!

MARYLAND STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO