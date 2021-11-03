Enemy Reaction 2021: Jacksonville Jaguars

In case you didn’t notice, the Seattle Seahawks are pretty good in the Red Zone. Seattle has scored a touchdown on three quarters of their trips inside the opponents twenty. Per TeamRankings.com, this is the second best Red Zone offense in the NFL by scoring percentage (touchdowns only), trailing only divisional rivals the San Francisco 49ers. And this isn’t exactly a new trend; in the last five years, Seattle has only ranked outside of the top 10 one time. But where they stand right now — at 75% touchdown rate — would not only be the highest of the Pete Carroll era, but also the third highest redzone scoring percentage of the last decade, trailing only the 2019 Tennessee Titans (with a gaudy 77.36%) and the 2020 Green Bay Packers (76.81%). And if San Francisco’s pattern of success inside the twenty holds, they would assume the best rate of all time with their outstanding 78.95%.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO