Ex-Westpac boss Hartzer joins Australian startup Reejig as chairman

By Syndicated Content

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Australian startup Reejig said on Thursday former Westpac boss Brian Hartzer has joined as chairman, his latest role after a major money-laundering scandal at the lender forced his exit in 2019. Harzer has since joined fintech Beforepay as...





Barclays to name insider Paul Compton as head of investment bank – FT

(Reuters) – British banking group Barclays will appoint Paul Compton as the sole head of its investment banking business, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the decision. Compton, who is Barclays’ global head of banking and had been heading the Barclays Bank along with CS Venkatakrishnan...
BUSINESS


Unity to buy Weta Digital in $1.63 billion deal

(Reuters) – Unity Software Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Weta Digital, a visual effects studio known for its work in movies such as “The Lord of the Rings” and “Avatar”, in a $1.63 billion cash-and-stock deal. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
UNITY, WI


DoorDash to buy Finland food delivery startup in over $8 billion deal

(Reuters) -DoorDash Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Finland-based rival Wolt Enterprises OY in an all-stock deal valued at about 7 billion euros ($8.09 billion), as the biggest U.S. food delivery company looks to expand its international footprint. Shares in DoorDash jumped 4% after the bell. The food delivery...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Westpac#Australian Dollars#Reuters#Fintech Beforepay#Skip Capital#Atlassian


China’s robot startup Gaussian raises $188 million in latest round

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese startup Gaussian Robotics said on Wednesday it has raised 1.2 billion yuan ($188 million) from investors including Capital Today, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Meituan and others. Founded in 2013, Gaussian Robotics makes delivery and cleaning robots for hotels and offices. It did not disclose its valuation...
TECHNOLOGY


Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox to step down in January

(Reuters) – Wynn Resorts Ltd Chief Executive Officer Matt Maddox will step down at the end of January and hand over the reins to executive Craig Billings, the casino operator said on Tuesday. Billings, who joined Wynn Resorts as its finance chief in 2017, most recently served as the head...
GAMBLING


DoorDash takes aim at Europe with purchase of Wolt

DoorDash has added Europe to its menu with the purchase of Finland-based food delivery firm Wolt in an all-stock deal valued at $8.1 billion, the company announced Tuesday. San Francisco-based DoorDash's shares surged more than 19 percent, topping $229, in after-market trades following the announcement.
BUSINESS


Mobile payments firm Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO

India's biggest-ever initial public offering opened Monday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly $2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings. Paytm is backed by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma's Ant Group, Japan's SoftBank and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which together own around a third of the company. The firm was founded barely a decade ago by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who says he learned English by listening to rock music. He was ranked India's youngest dollar billionaire four years ago at the age of 38 and now has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a nearly 14-percent stake.
BUSINESS



Country
Australia


Australia vows to sell coal 'for decades'

Australia said Monday it will sell coal for "decades into the future" after spurning a pact to phase out the polluting fossil fuel to halt catastrophic climate change. More than 40 countries pledged to eliminate coal use within decades during the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, which aims to cap the warming of Earth since the Industrial Revolution to between 1.5 and 2.0 degrees Celsius. Australia, along with some other major coal users such as China and the United States, did not sign up. "We have said very clearly we are not closing coal mines and we are not closing coal-fired power stations," Australian Minister for Resources Keith Pitt told national broadcaster ABC.
ENERGY INDUSTRY


Australian companies are facing more climate-focused ESG resolutions than ever before, and they are paying quiet dividends

In 2020, for the first time in Australia, more than half the shareholders of a public company voted in support of a climate change resolution put forward by shareholders in the face of opposition from the company’s board of directors. The resolution, advanced at Woodside Petroleum’s annual general meeting, called for the company to establish hard targets to bring its own emissions and the emissions caused by the use of its products globally in line with the Paris Agreement to keep global warming below two degrees. A similar resolution followed at this year’s AGL annual general meeting, gaining the support of...
ECONOMY


Data management startup Reltio joins unicorns in $120M funding

Silicon Valley's unicorn herd added a new member on Thursday when data management software company Reltio Inc. took in a $120 million funding round. The Redwood City startup's valuation jumped to $1.7 billion in the late-stage round led by Brighton Park Capital. That's more than triple the $425 million valuation it had when it raised its most recent previous venture round in May 2018.
REDWOOD CITY, CA


Dubai’s Union Properties boss dismissed as board chairman

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The chairman of Dubai-based real estate developer Union Properties has been dismissed from his position on the company’s board along with three other board members. The announcement Tuesday on Dubai’s stock exchange website leaves in place just three of the company’s seven board members. The decision follows an order by a top public prosecutor in the United Arab Emirates for the chairman’s detention amid an ongoing investigation into allegations that Union Properties had committed fraud and other offenses while trying to claw its way out of debt. The company had nearly $500 million in debt at the end of last year. That’s according to their financial filings.
WORLD


Twitter expands subscription service to U.S., New Zealand

(Reuters) – Twitter Inc is rolling out its subscription product to the United States and New Zealand and will include several new features, the social networking site announced on Tuesday, as it pushes to diversify its revenue sources. Twitter Blue, which will cost $2.99 per month, will now include the...
INTERNET


Russia’s VEB to stop financing raw materials extraction in ESG push

GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) – Russian state development bank VEB will stop lending for new projects involving raw materials extraction as part of a push into the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) agenda, first deputy chairman Alexey Miroshnichenko said. Russia is one of the world’s top carbon dioxide emitters along with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY


Factbox-Some of the biggest splits in Corporate America

(Reuters) – General Electric Co said on Tuesday it would split into three public companies focusing on energy, healthcare and aviation as the industrial conglomerate seeks to simplify its business, pare debt and enhance its battered share price. The move comes in the wake of some major U.S. corporate split-ups...
BUSINESS


Alphabet’s CapitalG joins $250M round for data management startup Collibra

Data management startup Collibra Inc. is now valued at $5.25 billion, more than double what it was worth last April, after raising $250 million from a group of investors that included Alphabet Inc.’s CapitalG investment arm. Collibra announced the investment this morning. The funding round also saw the participation of...
BUSINESS


Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers will pay about $12 billion in cash to acquire all of McAfee's outstanding shares, with the cost rising to more than $14 billion when the company's debt is added. The investor group also includes Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canadian pension fund CPP Investments, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund. The sale is the latest episode in the history of the company founded by John McAfee in 1987, the namesake of the antivirus software.
BUSINESS

