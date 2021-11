By Rachel Smith DENVER (CBS4)– Those fighting to make Denver streets safer for bicyclists and pedestrians just scored a big win on the November ballot. Unofficial results show 61% of Denver voters said yes to ballot measure 2-C. (credit: CBS) The measure dedicates $63.3 million for transportation projects in Denver, including expansions to sidewalks and improving bike lanes. The city’s goal is to have zero traffic-related death and injuries by 2030, but Denver is headed in the wrong direction to accomplish that goal. Seventy people have already died on Denver roads in 2021, putting Denver on track for one of its deadliest years for...

DENVER, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO