There is one wide receiver who just cleared waivers who everyone was talking about. But there is another receiver on waivers who could attract some interest as well. Josh Reynolds signed with the Tennessee Titans prior to their addition of Julio Jones. That means his role with the team has been much smaller than he expected when he chose them. His playing time has been reduced to the point that he asked the team to let him go, which they did this week.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO