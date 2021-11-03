Local counties left out of federal aid for Hurricane Ida damage

SOUTHWESTERN PENNSYLVANIA — Despite widespread damage to businesses and homes caused by Hurricane Ida, not a single county in Southwestern Pennsylvania has qualified for federal assistance being provided to regions further east.

“It is devastating,” said Lauren Rogers, owner of Studio eLLe, a salon in Oakdale.

Rogers was among the many business owners and residents who sustained damage when the storm pummeled the small borough nearly two months ago. Neighboring communities faced a lot of damage as well.

Rogers had hoped she’d qualify for assistance, having been forced to replace costly equipment as a new business.

“We can’t afford flood insurance because it’s too expensive or they simply won’t insure us because it floods all the time there,” she said. “It’s hard, when you’re in your first year in business, trying to make ends meet, and then a disaster like this happens.”

According to state officials, only Adams, Berks, Blair, Cambria, Carbon, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lehigh, Monroe, and Somerset counties are eligible to apply for disaster loans through the Small Business Administration.

To apply, the SBA apparently requires counties to show that at least 25 homes or businesses sustained uninsured losses of at least 40 percent of their fair market value. Damage assessments are completed by PEMA and county emergency managers.

Counties within our region also didn’t meet the federal criteria for Public Assistance or Individual Assistance.

According to state leaders, Governor Tom Wolf has called on FEMA to lower the threshold for flood aid, but the agency has yet to do so.