Public Health

U.S. surpasses 750,000 COVID-19 deaths

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday, the United States hit a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic, with the country's COVID-19 death toll surpassing 750,000. Johns Hopkins University has been tallying the COVID-19 deaths, and if the Americans known to have died of the virus since February 2020 made up a state, it would be...

theweek.com

EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
Palm Beach Interactive

Florida surpasses 1 million COVID-19 boosters and had second-most deaths in October in US

More than 1 million Florida residents vaccinated against the coronavirus have received additional booster shots. The state health department reported Friday that 1,116,459 Floridians who had previously gotten both of the two-dose vaccines and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson formula have each received another shot. It's a 240,468-person increase over...
FLORIDA STATE
York Dispatch Online

York County sees five new COVID-19 deaths as schools surpass 2,300 cases

York County logged five new COVID-19 related deaths Thursday as local schools surpassed 2,300 cases just two months into the school year. According to the state Department of Health, York County has recorded 62,358 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 252 new cases since Wednesday. The county has logged 971 deaths, up five from Wednesday.
YORK COUNTY, PA
The Ledger

Why the U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 infections and deaths

As a physician working in the field of patient care quality and safety, I have been asking: Why is the U.S. leading the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths?. The question led me to recall the case of my former wife, Mary, who ended up in the ICU with less than a 10% chance of survival because of a physician’s errors. These errors are similar to the mistakes made by public officials in the management of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 2

Missouri surpasses 700K total COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri has eclipsed 700,000 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, state health officials confirmed Thursday. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 700,738 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 852 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 12,043 total deaths as of Thursday, Oct. […]
wfxb.com

Number of Covid-19 Cases, Hospitalizations and Deaths Down in the U.S.

According to data, rates of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have declined significantly in the U.S. since the Delta variant’s peak in September. Experts however are warning that it’s not time to feel comfortable about the country’s position with cases still relatively high, many children ineligible for the vaccine and colder weather expected in the upcoming months. During a White House briefing on Wednesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said “we are now heading in the right direction but with cases still high, we must remain vigilant heading into the colder, drier winter months.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAZ

Kentucky COVID-19 | State surpasses 10,000 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky has passed another grim milestone in the COVID pandemic – more than 10,000 deaths. Gov. Andy Beshear made that announcement Monday, saying the state has lost 10,019 residents to coronavirus. He said it has been the No. 3 cause of death last year and this year so far in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTKR

Virginia surpasses 14K total COVID-19 related deaths since start of pandemic

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state. According to their website, there are now 929,244 total cases, 690,185 of which are confirmed and 239,059 are probable. There are 14,020 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,769 being confirmed and 2,251 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,245, and deaths are up by 36 since Monday.
VIRGINIA STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CNN

Global Covid-19 cases surpass 250 million

(CNN) — More than 250 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. This grim milestone comes about a year and eight months since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic in March 2020. The first 50 million cases were reported over the first eight months -- a full year ago, on November 7, 2020 -- and there have been about 50 million new cases reported about every three months since then.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
