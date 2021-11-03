CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Internet Drags Boyfriend Who Asked Girlfriend To Change in Another Room So He Could Sleep

By Candace Annette Powell
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A young woman says that her boyfriend wants her to change in another room because she makes too much noise in the adjoining bathroom every...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 9

Related
Parents Magazine

Mom Asks Reddit if She's Wrong For Faking to Be Asleep to Force Her Husband to Take Care of the Baby

It's 1000 percent possible that nightly wake-ups and feedings are the worst part of the newborn stage. (Not that sleep regression is welcome at any stage of development.) The reason for those nightly disruptions varies. But the exhaustion of waking up to support your child when all you want is a good night's rest can awaken the beast in any parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Rejoice Denhere

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleeps#Internet#U Satisfactionrare7422#U Mouse#Yougov Omnibus
Daily Mail

Mom shares heartbreaking photo of her 10-year-old son in TEARS after school bullies told him his Tony Stark Halloween costume was 'stupid': 'Kids need to understand that words HURT'

A 10-year-old boy who was mocked for his Tony Stark costume has captured hearts around the world after he decided to ignore the bullies and wear the outfit to his school's Halloween party. Jill Struckman, 45, from Missouri, took to Facebook last week to share photos of her son Evan...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
thelakewoodscoop.com

The First Time His Parents Saw Him, They Knew Something Was Wrong

[COMMUNICATED] When Fraidy Davidovich looked at her son’s face for the very first time, she knew immediately that something was wrong. She already had three kids prior, and for the first time, Fraidy was actually frightened. Her screaming little newborn son’s entire mouth was completely split apart, all the way from his lip to his nose. It looked disturbing. It looked wrong. Moments later, the doctors in the birthing ward in Hadassah Ein Kerem confirmed what was going on: Fraidy and Dovid’s fourth child was born with a cleft lip.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Neighbour leaves note for mum demanding that she remove her washing from the line because it 'looks tacky' - but she hits back with a scathing letter of her own

A mum has unleashed her anger on an 'insensitive' neighbour who asked her to stop drying her clothes on the washing line because it 'looks tacky'. The Melbourne mum was shocked to receive the handwritten note which was addressed to the 'tenant'. 'Is your washing dry? Can you please remove...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman shares creepy texts from maintenance man: ‘Saddened so many women could relate’

A woman has shared creepy texts from a maintenance man who said he was in her home. Bee Jonez, a 36-year-old living in Louisiana, tweeted about her experience as she was staying in a privately owned building when a maintenance worker texted her that he was “coming in” to her apartment “just to see [your] face”. Ms Jonez told BuzzFeed that maintenance was being carried in an apartment next door after residents moved out. When she received a text from one of the workers, she thought they might need access to her unit to fix something in a shared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Grazia

This Woman's Family Fell Out With Her Because She Lost Weight Before Her Sister's Wedding- But Is She In The Wrong?

Weddings are incredible. They are essentially parties on steroids, entirely dedicated to a couple’s super-strong bond and their love for one another (the best kind of party) and there are flowers everywhere. What’s not to love? And after almost two years of weddings being at threat of cancellation due to COVID-19, we’re all super excited to start attending them again.
WEIGHT LOSS
Tracey Folly

My boyfriend stole from me repeatedly; from cash to beanie babies, nothing was safe from his sticky fingers

I didn't miss the red flags; I unwisely chose to ignore them. I should have known better--and now I do. My boyfriend had no money, which was probably because he rarely had a job for longer than one week. As for me, I had two jobs, and I felt exhausted from working many hours just so I could buy him groceries and pay his rent. So how did he repay me? By stealing from me, of course.
Distractify

Grandpa’s Brutally Honest Texts to Granddaughter Has TikTok Cracking Up

One of the biggest benefits of growing old is that you are afforded the ability to no longer care. You can generally say what you want and do what you want and no one is really going to tell you otherwise. That's because you've spent enough time on this miserable planet and you probably come to the realization that the only way to generate some honest enthusiasm is to go all out.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Telegraph

The pandemic has turned my husband into a horrible, controlling bully

I’m starting to wonder if my husband’s having some sort of midlife crisis making him act like some crazed dictator with his own family. It started when our three adult kids – all in their twenties, quite normal and pleasant people – came home for lockdown. To begin with, it was sort of blitz spirit and everyone pulled their weight. We agreed that chores needed to be shared and personal space respected. My husband, who’d taken early retirement just before lockdown, assumed the role of chief cook and organiser of online shopping, cleaning it with antiviral wipes as it came through the door.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
630K+
Followers
68K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy