Internet Drags Boyfriend Who Asked Girlfriend To Change in Another Room So He Could Sleep

A woman has shared creepy texts from a maintenance man who said he was in her home. Bee Jonez, a 36-year-old living in Louisiana, tweeted about her experience as she was staying in a privately owned building when a maintenance worker texted her that he was “coming in” to her apartment “just to see [your] face”. Ms Jonez told BuzzFeed that maintenance was being carried in an apartment next door after residents moved out. When she received a text from one of the workers, she thought they might need access to her unit to fix something in a shared...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 25 DAYS AGO