Law that prevents hanging an air freshener from the rearview mirror has to go, says Illinois rep

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois lawmaker is working to strike down a law that prevents drivers from hanging an air freshener from the rearview mirror.

Right now, it is illegal to hang anything from the rearview mirror in a car.

State Rep. LaShawn Ford (D-Chicago) has filed a bill to repeal the law, saying it would eliminate pointless confrontations between drivers and the police.

“When a police pull someone over, whether it’s for a air freshener, in their mind they’re thinking, ‘[is this] person is going to harm me?’ There’s no doubt. And so, why increase the chance of law enforcement then, in situations that are non-life threatening?” he asked.

Hanging an object on the rearview mirror falls under an equipment violation, similar to driving with a broken tail light.

