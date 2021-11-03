CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Law that prevents hanging an air freshener from the rearview mirror has to go, says Illinois rep

By WTVO
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois lawmaker is working to strike down a law that prevents drivers from hanging an air freshener from the rearview mirror.

Right now, it is illegal to hang anything from the rearview mirror in a car.

State Rep. LaShawn Ford (D-Chicago) has filed a bill to repeal the law, saying it would eliminate pointless confrontations between drivers and the police.

“When a police pull someone over, whether it’s for a air freshener, in their mind they’re thinking, ‘[is this] person is going to harm me?’ There’s no doubt. And so, why increase the chance of law enforcement then, in situations that are non-life threatening?” he asked.

Hanging an object on the rearview mirror falls under an equipment violation, similar to driving with a broken tail light.

Buck Joe Fiden
5d ago

How about mailing the ticket to the vehicle owner, no reason to pull them over when you've got video evidence of the infraction. All minor violations should be that way the police have better things to be doing.

