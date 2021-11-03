CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Dorothy E. Lederle, 97

By RiverheadLOCAL
riverheadlocal
riverheadlocal
 6 days ago

Dorothy E. Lederle of Westhampton, formerly of Riverhead, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. She was 97 years old. She was born May 2, 1924 to Charles George and Elizabeth...

riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
riverheadlocal

Around Town: Nov. 7

I went by Amtrak to visit my dear friends Steve, Grant and Linda in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware for nine glorious days. I couldn’t beat the travel ticket of $21 each way and such a nice ride to the Wilmington Train Station, where they picked me up. The weather was great, the food and their friendship made it such a whirlwind getaway, enjoying so much with them — from the Air Mobility Command Museum at Dover Air Force Base to visiting “the coolest small town in a.m.erica,” Berlin, and visting the historic button-cutting factory in Milford. Naturally, after my great time away there is truly no place like home — although I cant wait to go again!
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

George Edward Snider III, 79

George Edward Snider III of Mattituck died on Oct. 28, 2021 at his home. He was 79 years old. He was born on Aug. 31, 1942 in Staten Island to George E. Snider Jr. and Michalena (Payous) Snider. He attended Bradford Park Academy and Maine Maritime Academy. He served in...
MATTITUCK, NY
riverheadlocal

James A. Reed, 79

James A. Reed of Riverhead, formerly of Manorville, died on Oct. 27, 2021. He was 79 years old. He was a NYS funeral director and a long-time sales associate in the casket industry. He worked for National Casket Company, Batesville Casket Company, Northeast Casket Company, South Brooklyn Casket Company and J & R Victoriaville Casket Company.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Thomas P. McGunnigle, 76

Thomas P. McGunnigle of Peconic died on Oct. 27, 2021. He was 76 years old. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Nov. 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10...
SOUTHOLD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westhampton, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Memphis, NY
State
Georgia State
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Greenville, NY
Riverhead, NY
Obituaries
City
Riverhead, NY
riverheadlocal

Sheila M. Morreale, 51

Sheila M. Morreale of Jamesport died Oct. 25, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 51 years old. Born in Islip on Sept. 24, 1970 she was the daughter of John and Mary (McTigue) Gray. She was a homemaker. She is survived by her husband Randal, her...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Rose M. Picariello, 102

Rose M. Picariello of New York City and formerly South Jamesport, died peacefully at home on October 13, 2021. She was 102 years young. Predeceased by her husband Frank, she is survived by three children: Leonard (Jil), of New York City and South Jamesport, Nicholas (Barbara), of Wellfleet, Massachusetts, and Barbara Blass (Gregory), of Jamesport, as well as by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
JAMESPORT, NY
riverheadlocal

Cyle D. Brown, 34

Cyle D. Brown of Riverhead died on Oct. 13, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 34 years old. He was born on March 9, 1987 in Brookhaven to Christopher Brown and Tracy (Parrish) Laird. His hobby was football. He is survived by his partner Stephanie Nash...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy