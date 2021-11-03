Dorothy E. Lederle, 97

I went by Amtrak to visit my dear friends Steve, Grant and Linda in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware for nine glorious days. I couldn’t beat the travel ticket of $21 each way and such a nice ride to the Wilmington Train Station, where they picked me up. The weather was great, the food and their friendship made it such a whirlwind getaway, enjoying so much with them — from the Air Mobility Command Museum at Dover Air Force Base to visiting “the coolest small town in a.m.erica,” Berlin, and visting the historic button-cutting factory in Milford. Naturally, after my great time away there is truly no place like home — although I cant wait to go again!

