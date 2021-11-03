Dorothy E. Lederle, 97
Dorothy E. Lederle of Westhampton, formerly of Riverhead, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. She was 97 years old. She was born May 2, 1924 to Charles George and Elizabeth...riverheadlocal.com
Dorothy E. Lederle of Westhampton, formerly of Riverhead, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. She was 97 years old. She was born May 2, 1924 to Charles George and Elizabeth...riverheadlocal.com
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.https://riverheadlocal.com
Comments / 0