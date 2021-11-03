CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

GOP Truck Driver Edward Durr Leads NJ Senate Chief Steve Sweeney After $153 Campaign

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Republican truck driver Edward Durr said that he spent only $153 during the primary, including $66 on donuts and...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sweeney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Senate Leadership#New Jersey Senate#Gop#Republican#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
630K+
Followers
68K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy