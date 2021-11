Shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) soared by 42% on Tuesday after the popular video game development company delivered strong third-quarter numbers. Roblox's revenue surged by 102% year over year to $509.3 million. Meanwhile, the company's bookings -- a key metric that factors in deferred revenue and represents the dollar amount of virtual currency that users bought during the quarter -- jumped by 28% to $637.8 million.

STOCKS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO