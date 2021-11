Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday marked a win for both the Atlanta Braves and Fox. The Braves clinched their first World Series championship since 1995, and third overall, with a 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros. The 2021 World Series ender not only placed Fox’s back at the top of primetime but also scored a 2.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 11.81 million viewers in early Nielsen numbers. Those totals surpass the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2020 World Series win (2.7, 10.3M) which also took six games. Last night’s game also got a bump compared with this year’s...

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO