New concert hall opening at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Pencil in some culture this December at The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Their schedule features an array of musical, dance and international film presentations. The City of Aventura presents Michael Londra’s Celtic Yuletide on Saturday, December 4 at 8 p.m. The Irish singer and Emmy® nominee who is best known as the voice of Riverdance on Broadway, brings “Christmas from Ireland” to South Florida. Told in song, dance and the festive stories of his youth, the show includes heartwarming Irish carols like “Winter, Fire and Snow” and Gaelic versions of Christmas songs audiences love such as "Oiche Ciuin" (“Silent Night”) and his own popular carol "Beyond the Star.” Classical Irish musicians join Londra onstage as well as dancers from Riverdance and Lord of the Dance. Tickets are $45-$49.

