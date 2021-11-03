New concert hall opening at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

(Credit: Alexander Sargent) Bass-baritone William Socolof is set to present a recital at Merkin Hall at Kaufmann Music Center on Dec. 9, 2021. The showcase will feature a wide-range of unique repertory including Ibert’s “Quarte Chansons de Don Quichotte,” Robert Owens’ “Die Nacht” and “Morgendämmerung,” selections from Schubert’s “Schwanengesang,” Leaha Maria Villareal’s “Crossing the Rubicon,” Debussy’s “Trois Chansons de Bilitis,” selections from Joel Engel’s “Jewish Folksongs,” Mahler’s “Ulricht,” and Matthew Aucoin’s “Three Whitman songs.”
