New concert hall opening at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

wogx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteinmetz Hall will be opening in January, as part of...

www.wogx.com

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Hamilton tickets on sale November 18 for Walton Arts Center performances

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Single tickets for “Hamilton” will go on sale to the public on Thursday, November 18, at 10 a.m. for upcoming performances at the Walton Arts Center, according to producer Jeffrey Seller and the venue. Tickets will be available for performances on Tuesday, March 22, through Sunday, April 3. Tickets can be […]
PERFORMING ARTS
WFRV Local 5

WICKED returns to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After 594 days, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is welcoming back its first show. WICKED is making a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The Broadway sensation is on tour and making stops all over the country. Appleton is the show’s fourth stop. WICKED is going to be in town for 3 […]
APPLETON, WI
operawire.com

William Socolof to Perform at Merkin Hall at Kaufmann Music Center

(Credit: Alexander Sargent) Bass-baritone William Socolof is set to present a recital at Merkin Hall at Kaufmann Music Center on Dec. 9, 2021. The showcase will feature a wide-range of unique repertory including Ibert’s “Quarte Chansons de Don Quichotte,” Robert Owens’ “Die Nacht” and “Morgendämmerung,” selections from Schubert’s “Schwanengesang,” Leaha Maria Villareal’s “Crossing the Rubicon,” Debussy’s “Trois Chansons de Bilitis,” selections from Joel Engel’s “Jewish Folksongs,” Mahler’s “Ulricht,” and Matthew Aucoin’s “Three Whitman songs.”
MUSIC
WLFI.com

What's to come at Long Center for the Performing Arts

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Long Center for the Performing Arts has had three concerts since reopening after the pandemic began, with last week's sold-out Scotty McCreery concert being the latest installment in the Long Center's calendar. The Long Center was shut down for 18 months after the pandemic broke...
LAFAYETTE, IN
orlandoweekly.com

Tony-winning musical 'Tootsie' comes to Dr. Phillips Center this week

The musical version of Tootsie is the rare musical leap that maintains the spirit of the original film. That's almost definitely helped along by the campy, over-the-top nature of the Dustin Hoffman source material, something that has no trouble translating to a Broadway stage. What we're saying is, you should...
ORLANDO, FL
auburn.edu

Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center announces spring 2022 lineup

With the new year fast approaching, the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University has announced its spring 2022 performance schedule. The spring lineup, which largely consists of rescheduled engagements from the Gogue Center’s inaugural and 2020-21 seasons, will feature nearly two dozen performances from some of the biggest names in rock, jazz, dance and chamber music, along with the highly anticipated return of touring Broadway musicals.
AUBURN, AL
citysurfingorlando.com

Dr. Phillips Center to Celebrate Completion of Steinmetz Hall and Judson’s Starting Jan 2022 .. @DrPhillipsCtr #DrPhillipsCenter #SteinmetzHall #Judsons #OrlandoArts #VisitOrlando

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced that Steinmetz Hall and Judson’s are nearing completion and they would be celebrating with a series of performances that will kick off in January 2022. Steinmetz Hall is an acoustically perfect concert hall located on the north side of the...
ORLANDO, FL
spokanepublicradio.org

From the Studio: Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center

What better way to talk about the new Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center (SVPAC) than by sharing some of the music that inspired it? Executive Artistic Director Yvonne A. K. Johnson and Media Coordinator Susanna Baylon came to the studio to talk with Verne about the center, which will offer professional stage performances, mentoring opportunities for young people interested in the performing arts and more. It is the dream of the Spokane Valley Summer Theatre, which will go year 'round with the opening of its ninth season when SVPAC opens in June of 2024.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
cultureowl.com

December Performances at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Pencil in some culture this December at The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Their schedule features an array of musical, dance and international film presentations. The City of Aventura presents Michael Londra’s Celtic Yuletide on Saturday, December 4 at 8 p.m. The Irish singer and Emmy® nominee who is best known as the voice of Riverdance on Broadway, brings “Christmas from Ireland” to South Florida. Told in song, dance and the festive stories of his youth, the show includes heartwarming Irish carols like “Winter, Fire and Snow” and Gaelic versions of Christmas songs audiences love such as "Oiche Ciuin" (“Silent Night”) and his own popular carol "Beyond the Star.” Classical Irish musicians join Londra onstage as well as dancers from Riverdance and Lord of the Dance. Tickets are $45-$49.
AVENTURA, FL
winonapost.com

Woodwind ensembles to perform at Arts Center

The Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street, is pleased to offer a two-for-one concert featuring the woodwind quintet Frankly My Dears and Flutistry, on Saturday November 6, 2021, at 7 p.m. as part of the WAC Fall Music Series. Frankly My Dears was founded in 2020 by clarinetist...
WINONA, MN
Petoskey News-Review

Crooked Tree Arts Center to host jazz quintet performance Friday

PETOSKEY — Jazz will fill the air of a downtown Petoskey venue as a Detroit-area quintet performs standards from the likes of Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, and Frank Sinatra. The Crooked Tree Arts Center will be hosting Paul Keller and his AT SUNDOWN Quintet this Friday as part of its...
PETOSKEY, MI
Beach Beacon

Tito Puente Jr. to perform at Central Park Performing Arts Center

LARGO — Tito Puente Jr. will take the stage Saturday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793. According to AER Management, Tito Puente Jr. carries his famous father with him....
LARGO, FL
Dallas News

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra reaches beyond the concert hall with new and exciting performances

With an array of innovations and initiatives, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) seeks to carry its music towards an ever-expanding audience in North Texas. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has worked to keep providing world-class musical performances, accomplished through an ingenious combination of limited-seating, socially-distanced live performances at the Meyerson Symphony Center, more than 300 outdoor chamber concerts at venues from parks to parking lots, and the inventive use of digital technology.
DALLAS, TX
theexaminernews.com

The Peanuts Gang Coming to Chappaqua Performing Arts Center

A professional production of “A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage” at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center starting in early December could jumpstart an array of future performances at the venue. Gershwin Entertainment, which presents on-stage productions throughout the United States and Canada, is bringing the family holiday favorite to...
CHAPPAQUA, NY
bizjournals

Live performances returning to Greater Cincinnati arts center

Live performances will return to a Greater Cincinnati arts center this month for the first time since February 2020. The Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton will kick off its 2021-22 season Nov. 3 with the first program in its Celebrating Self luncheon/live music series. The topic, “Live Sharks,” is presented by Anna Lang, an employee of the aquatic conservation nonprofit Wave Foundation, which is based at Newport Aquarium.
CINCINNATI, OH

