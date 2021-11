Domestic violence seems to be commonplace since the Covid pandemic has begun. It’s always been around, just more vocalized and publicized since then. Makes me wonder why no one cared then, and they suddenly care now. This isn’t something to take lightly and it doesn’t discriminate between genders… it’s just universal violence. A lot of these situations have occured because of society becoming isolated. Children who considered school a safe space were ripped from that setting… spouses who considered work their safe place were faced with the same. Domestic violence can hit anyone at any time.

2021-07-31