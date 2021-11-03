A Taste of Lindsay Heights offers another fresh alternative for inner city area

Wednesday marked one full month of business at the Taste Of Lindsay Heights near 17th and North Avenue.

That also marks one month of bringing healthy food to Milwaukee's inner-city.

It is a small carryout cafe along busy North Avenue. In less than a month, its presence in the community is anything but small.

Eight entrepreneurs of color, all linked together, are working to provide the neighborhood with fresh, healthy food to go.

Trasus Wright, a resident of 25 years, comes often.

"Having this new business here, we're reimagining Lindsey Heights,” he said.

Chandra Ellis is the general manager of A Taste of Lindsay Heights. She also runs her personal business, GLDN HNY Co. It's vital to her to promote wellness in the inner-city - serving things like spring rolls, fruits, lemonade, probiotic ginger shots, potato salad and more.

"The taste is also a fresh food access point, so that's important for Lindsay Heights and many other communities throughout the country,” Ellis said. "The concept of the collective is for residents to take their side hustles and take their hustle to the next level."

A shop filled with entrepreneurs, each with their own stories to tell. Imani Raiyne Moore runs creative fruits. her passion for fruit carving is not only her business, it is also a craft that keeps her close to her late mother.

"When me and my mother were diagnosed with Lupus, it was a therapy to get through. So, I love being able to be in the community and passing that therapy on in a different light,” Moore said.

“When I was asked to come here, I was overjoyed,” said Donna Owens, owner of Delectable by Donna.

Owens specializes in catering and her Bwok chicken salads. she thinks what she is a part of, the collective, will benefit this community for years to come.

