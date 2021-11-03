Crash slows traffic on Highway 14

RAYNHAM (CBS) – Two lanes are now open on Route 495 north in Raynham, hours after a five-vehicle crash involving two trucks left a person dead Tuesday morning. Massachusetts State Police said one driver was pronounced dead at the scene and another seriously injured person has been taken to the hospital. The injured victim “was believed to be out of his vehicle when he was struck.” There’s no word yet on what caused the crash, which happened just after 7 a.m.. It appeared that a tractor-trailer hit a truck and a pickup truck. State Police said one of the vehicles was pulling...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO