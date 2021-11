We made it. It’s finally here. We can close the book on FC Dallas’ maddening 2021 season and look forward, with hope, to 2022. Over the past month or so, we’ve undertaken to sketch out one detailed scenario of how the offseason could play out. First, that meant taking some of FCD’s transfer windfall and finding DPs at ST and W to replace the (presumed) outgoing Ricardo Pepi and insert a second high-gravity attacker to pair with Jesus Ferreira. Second, that meant cashing in on some of FCD’s success growing CMs to raise the floor of FCD’s attack for the next three to four years (if FCD wanted to bring in San Antonio FC’s Jose Gallegos instead of Stroud, I wouldn’t complain).

MLS ・ 2 HOURS AGO