Why it matters to the NFL if Aaron Rodgers is vaccinated

By Charles Benson
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
Vaxed or unvaxed - it's a key question for Aaron Rodgers because it will determine the timeline on when number 12 can play again.

ESPN is reporting the NFL considered Rodgers unvaccinated.

NFL.com says Rogers received homeopathic treatment from his doctor to raise his antibodies and asked the NFL for an exemption - but it was denied by the league and player's union.

We still don't have clarity on Aaron Rodgers vaccination status but here's what he said in August when asked if he was vaccinated.

"Yeah, I've been immunized. said Rodgers. "You know, there's a lot of conversation about it around the league and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements. Owners who have made statements. You know, there's guys on the team that haven't been vaccinated. I think it's a personal decision. I'm not going to judge those guys."

Packers Coach Matt LaFleur said he found out Wednesday morning that Rodgers was in the NFL's Covid 19 protocol, meaning he won't be able to play Sunday but he wouldn't answer the question everyone is asking.

"I'm not going to get into any of our coaches or players vaccination status," Lafleur told reporters.

Here's why it matters. The NFL's Covid 19 protocol says if an unvaccinated person tests positive then the person will be isolated for a period of 10 days and will then be permitted to return to duty if asymptomatic.

That's different than vaccinated players and staff. The positive individual will be permitted to return to duty after two negative tests at least 24-hours apart.

Again, back in August, Rodgers talked about what impact the Covid 19 policy could have on the season.

"There's guys that have been vaccinated that have contracted Covid, so it's an interesting issue that I think we're going to see played out the entire season."

