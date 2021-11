TUCSON, Ariz. - The future of trucking is here and an 18-wheeler is driving itself up and down the highways, in and around Tucson, day and night. "I saw the ad in the paper that said autonomous truck driver and I thought that’s interesting so I applied and here I am now," said Maureen "Mo" Fitzgerald, an autonomous test driver – a former trucker turned trucking test pilot. And these big rigs are her babies.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 13 DAYS AGO