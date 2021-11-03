CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

‘Tattoo Monologues’ and treating trauma

WHYY
WHYY
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

People living with trauma are often psychologically unable to find the words to answer the question, “What happened to you?” But a new book, The Tattoo Monologues: Indelible Marks on the Body and Soul, features...

whyy.org

Comments / 0

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

