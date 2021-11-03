West Central Heat Football Gets First 8-Man Playoff Win in Program History

Former Monmouth-Roseville Titan and Bettendorf Bulldog quarterback Carter Bell is set to return to the Monomouth area this Saturday. Bell is currently the leading wide receiver and punt returner for the South Dakota Coyotes. The Coyotes are traveling to Macomb on Saturday for a Missouri-Valley Conference match up against the Western Illinois Fighting Leathernecks. Bell started his career as the starting quarterback for Monmouth-Roseville his freshman year of high school. Bell transferred to Bettendorf High School the following year as his father, Steve Bell, took a football head coaching position at Augustana College. Bell was the head coach at Monmouth during Carter’s freshman year of high school. Bell enjoys being able to lean on his dad for advice throughout the season.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO