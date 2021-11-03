CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

West Central Heat Football Gets First 8-Man Playoff Win in Program History

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Central Heat football team are coming off of a 38-28 victory over the Decatur Lutheran-Mount Pulaski co-op in the first round of the IHSA 8-man football playoffs. The Heat jumped out to a...

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

2023 5-star CB Cormani McClain drops top 5 schools

Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson five-star cornerback Cormani McClain released a top five over the summer. But about three months later, he felt the need to provide an update. McClain dropped a new top five Sunday on Twitter with the caption “The Ones That’s Showing The Most Love.”. Four of the...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Heat#Football Team#American Football#Ihsa#Sports Podcast
wbrc.com

JSU football coach John Grass resigns

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State football head coach John Grass has stepped down as the head coach of the Gamecocks after eight years. Grass announced his resignation after JSU’s 40-25 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday. “My time has come and gone here,” Grass said. During his tenure, Grass led the Gamecocks to an FCS Championship appearance in 2015 and six Ohio Valley Conference Championships. He won 72 games in his tenure at JSU, losing 26.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
nbc15.com

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The season is over for Edgewood High School’s undefeated football team. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association ruled the Crusaders had been using an ineligible player this season and, as a result, they must forfeit all football games this year. The ruling also knocks the team out of the state playoffs.
MADISON, WI
Kankakee Daily Journal

FOOTBALL: Kankakee makes more school history in playoff win over Carbondale

KANKAKEE — During its 9-0 regular season, the football team at Kankakee has celebrated a historic run that’s included the program’s first-ever Southland Athletic Conference title and the first undefeated regular season at the school since 1990. And even more history was made in the first round of the IHSA...
KANKAKEE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
NFL
Sportico

Cincinnati Chases Football Playoff as Under Armour Flees Deal

On Saturday afternoon, the University of Cincinnati football team survived a late scare against unranked Tulsa to keep its magical season on track. The Bearcats are now 9-0 and ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll, with an unprecedented College Football Playoff berth in reach. ESPN’s popular College GameDay show was on campus for the first time, alongside a sold out crowd of more than 37,000. It’s the type of season that shoe companies have historically paid big bucks to be a part of—which, in Cincinnati’s case, makes for a particularly awkward story of college football’s Cinderella and her slipper. The Bearcats are...
CINCINNATI, OH
Richmond Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Indians roll to first playoff win in three seasons

The Indians certainly didn’t need any extra motivation heading into the Class 6A Playoffs. They found some, though, in the latest state-wide rankings. Madison Central (7-4) rolled to a 16-point victory on the road a month ago against Oldham County (8-3). But, the Colonels came into the re-match ranked higher than the Indians.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
977wmoi.com

Former Monmouth-Roseville Titan and Current South Dakota Coyote Carter Bell Returns to Monmouth-Area on Saturday vs. WIU

Former Monmouth-Roseville Titan and Bettendorf Bulldog quarterback Carter Bell is set to return to the Monomouth area this Saturday. Bell is currently the leading wide receiver and punt returner for the South Dakota Coyotes. The Coyotes are traveling to Macomb on Saturday for a Missouri-Valley Conference match up against the Western Illinois Fighting Leathernecks. Bell started his career as the starting quarterback for Monmouth-Roseville his freshman year of high school. Bell transferred to Bettendorf High School the following year as his father, Steve Bell, took a football head coaching position at Augustana College. Bell was the head coach at Monmouth during Carter’s freshman year of high school. Bell enjoys being able to lean on his dad for advice throughout the season.
MONMOUTH, IL
bossierpress.com

High school football: Benton earns first-round home playoff game with victory over Natchitoches Central; Airline closes season with loss to Shreve

Last week, Beaton Head Coach Reynolds Moore said the Tigers could still have a shot at hosting a first-round playoff game even if they lost their regular-season finale to Natchitoches Central. But he stressed that his team didn’t want to back into the position. The Tigers didn’t. Benton rolled past...
BENTON, LA
bigcountryhomepage.com

Cougars proud to win 400th win in program history

The Cooper Cougars put things back together on Thursday night against Saginaw with a 44-13 victory over the Rough Riders. Freshman Keegan Anderson started at quarterback for the Cougars and led the Cougars to 481 total yards. It was an all-around victory for the Cougars. The defense gave up just...
FOOTBALL
The Dansville Online

Dansville-Wayland-Cohocton football making history again with home playoff win

DANSVILLE – The Dansville-Wayland-Cohocton combined football team made history once again on Friday night as they picked up the program’s first Section V playoff win with a 6-0 victory over Palmyra-Macedon at Ralph Clements Field in Dansville. After finishing 6-2 in the regular season, DWC officially earned a home playoff...
DANSVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy