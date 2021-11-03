COVID-19 vaccinations begin for kids 5 to 11 in metro Detroit

Ten-year-old Asher Nelson has big goals of being an engineer, playing in the NFL, or becoming a professional golfer, but today he's just focused on getting vaccinated against covid-19.

“Happy. Ready. I feel good to get it over with, ready to visit my grandparents or go somewhere,” he says.

His seven-year-old sister Clara is also ready because she describes life during COVID in a single word.

“Bored,” she says.

“I just feel a huge sense of relief. We've been counting down the days to this,” says their mom Rachel Nelson.

Late Tuesday, the CDC officially recommended the kid-size dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages five to eleven, which means another 28 million Americans are able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 starting today.

“I'm excited because I can now feel more protected,” says almost 10-year-old Kelren Deracher.

Now parents who are undecided on whether their kids should get the shot are encouraged to talk to their children's doctor.

“And we know that people are a little bit nervous being that it feels a little bit newer, we know that the benefits certainly outweighs the risk from what we've seen in the 12-year-old with very little side effects of this vaccine. So, we're really happy that it's so effective and so safe for kids that we've been seeing so far,” says Dr. Melissa Heinen with IHA Plymouth Pediatrics.

And it's the science these parents say they're trusting.

“The kids have always been vaccinated and you have to do what you have to do as a parent to protect your child. Because that's what, that's what our job is,” says Tyann Davis.

“I have talked to a lot of doctors who have really said that, you know, everything was based on research from the past. So yes, it came out fast, but it didn't skip anything,” says Rachel Nelson.

